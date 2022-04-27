With the Drake Relays on Thursday, and a likely return to the State Championships in May, Abby Veld keeps getting better at the shot put. The Cougar sophomore re-set her own school record in the event, throwing 41’3” to win by nearly nine feet.
With 11 top-three finishes, the AGWSR girls finished third in the six-team field at the Falcon Coed in Parkersburg Tuesday. Trinity Rotgers (100), Brynn Smith (400), Elizabeth Kielty (3000) and the Distance Medley squad of Rotgers, Trevyn Smith, B. Smith and Karis Lippert all finished with gold.
