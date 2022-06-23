The Class 2A sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (19-0) wasted little time in establishing themselves against the AGWSR Cougars (6-11) Wednesday night in Dike. An inning, in fact. Then they scored three in the second on their way to a 10-0 win in five innings.
It was AGWSR’s fourth-straight loss, getting no-hit by D-NH pitching in the process. The hosts did there scoring with just two hits, but were aided by 12 walks and four Cougar errors.
