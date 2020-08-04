Unsolicited seed packets being delivered to residents has not yet been an issue locally, though Angie Rieck-Hinz, ISU Extension Field Agronomist says this is a very real thing happening across the country. Rieck-Hinz explained that Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, confirmed the issue in a release dated July 28.
Reick-Hinz says anyone who receives unlabeled seed should report it immediately by calling 515-281-5321. She adds that seed from unknown origins should never be planted.
