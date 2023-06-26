Even though the AGWSR Cougars (7-17) lost their one game in the Roland-Story Tournament, head coach Brock Holmgaard felt time was the biggest issue. They lost 8-7 to the host Norse (11-14) in a game shortened by time in a tournament shortened by weather.
“We played pretty well,” said Holmgaard. “With a one-hour and 30-minute time limit, I think we just ran out of time.”
