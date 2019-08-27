Timbers Edge Wedding and Event Center
The northwest view of Timbers Edge Wedding and Event Center shows the wide doors that will open onto the patio to expand the capacity of the structure. Construction on the facility is set to begin this fall.

 Image Submitted

Korey and Kollin DeBerg are announcing the construction of an 8,000-square-foot wedding and event center that will be constructed near Sac and Fox Overlook, north of Steamboat Rock, on property owned by their father, Michael DeBerg.

The brothers entered into the venture recently with groundbreaking planned for mid-October. Construction will be complete by April of next year.

