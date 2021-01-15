An anonymous donor has been credited with the latest upgrade in equipment used by the Wellsburg Fire Department. The Wellsburg Fire Association used donated funds for the purchase of new extrication equipment to replace that which was over 25 years old.
Funding was provided by an anonymous local philanthropist, who ‘simply loves the community’, explained Wellsburg Fire Chief Greg Winger. In 2020, half of the $40,000 donation was used to purchase a Stryker PowerCot for the community’s ambulance.
