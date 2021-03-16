PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN POWERS/THE DES MOINES REGISTER
With wife Bonnie (left) and daughter Lindsey looking on, former AGWSR head boys basketball coach Russ Banzhaf accepted his IHSAA Hall of Fame plaque. It happened Friday, a year after Covid prevented him from receiving it.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN POWERS/THE DES MOINES REGISTER
Russ Banzhaf learned he would be named to the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Hall of Fame in February of 2020. Because Covid shut down the extra things around the Boys State Basketball Tournament in March, he was recognized for it until Friday night.
With son Matt, daughter Lindsey and her husband Dustin Watt, and wife Bonnie standing at midcourt during halftime of the Class 4A title game, Banzhaf said it was worth the wait.
