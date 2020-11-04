This year, to put it mildly, has been something else for farmers in Hardin County. To the north there was hail. To the south, a derecho. Touching both was drought. Even before any of that, the coronavirus threatened to put agriculture inputs at risk and planting on hold.
As it turned out, the pandemic was the least of the worries for farmers like Simon Knutson and Kent Kelsey.
At 25, a big chunk of Knutson’s life has been farming. That’s not even counting chores and the like while growing up near Hubbard.
“Farming with my parents taught me a wealth of information, from hands-on day-to-day work to the number-crunching in the office,” Knutson said. “From a young age I was pretty well obsessed with it. It didn’t matter what it was or where we were going, if it involved a slight involvement of anything ag-related you could count me in.”
Located south of Hubbard, his operation was in the direct line of the derecho that swept across the state on Aug. 10. Roughly 80 percent of his acres were damaged. Without putting dollar signs on his loss, Knutson said historical yields showed a revenue loss of 75 to 80 percent per acre. Two partial fields had to be destroyed.
“Basically all the corn laid to the east-southeast so, if you were able to run north to south you could combine it if you needed to, and on fields that were planted east to west you could cut across the rows and combine it north-south so you could get more compared to combining it east-west,” Knutson said. “We ended up having to destroy two partial fields that we couldn’t get without risking too much damage to the combine components.”
Knutson said his beans yielded 25 to 30 percent below his average. Corn came in 50 to 75 percent less. The drop in corn yields he said was “a kick in the teeth.” Still, things could work out financially.
“I like to see beans in the 50- to 65-bushel per acre range where we are, and corn in the 200- to 300-bushel range,” Knutson said. “There’s a lot of things affecting ag markets today but, locally speaking, I would say our shortage of grain production this year is going to move it upward.”
Kelsey saw extensive hail damage in the northern part of the county. He has been farming since 1998 when he graduated from Iowa State University. The 45-year-old rural Iowa Falls farmer, like most others, grew up in family farming operations. He started with chores and other duties around the farm and eventually began working with his dad, Kurt Kelsey, before renting some ground to start out on his own.
Kelsey said farming has always been a living experiment for him. In 1999, he got into strip-till corn and had been trying things with no-till beans because he wanted to make fewer passes over his fields to reduce erosion. He went full no-till on corn two years ago.
“I enjoy trying new ways of doing things and striving to be more efficient,” Kelsey said. “I have always liked the independence. You should always be trying something new on a small scale.”
Kelsey said the July 11 hailstorm was early enough that it didn’t destroy his crop. Most of the damage caused then was only realized later in the year.
“It was right around the time the corn was tasseling, so I don’t think it hurt pollination much,” he said. “The biggest hit was the combination of hail damage on the higher parts of the farm where there was less moisture available late season.”
Kelsey said roughly 100 acres of corn and another 100 of beans were damaged. The corn was hit the hardest with bruising of the stalk and leaf defoliation. The soybeans had some branches cut off and bruising.
“Compared to my other fields, the beans yielded five to eight bushels less, corn was 10-15 lower yield,” Kelsey said. “On this farm, soybeans usually yield around 60 and the corn around 210.”
Both Knutson and Kelsey said there was some drought stress. But by and large, the southern part of the state got it worse.
“We were on the dry side, but luckily caught a rain in August that I think really made a difference,” Kelsey said. “The farms with light soil were hurt the most in my area.”
Knutson’s area was much worse off. The stress caused by drought made the damage caused by the derecho’s sustained winds of 75 miles an hour and gusts over 120 even worse in many cases.
“We went a pretty lengthy time with no rain before the derecho and then again this fall,” Knutson said. “It took its toll on the crop, which was evident when combining. Far from a true drought for sure but compared to how much rain we’ve been getting in the past it definitely was drier than normal for a decent time. As far as storm damage goes, and trying to salvage a crop, it’s the worst I’ve experienced in my young life.”
Kelsey said the hail damage this year was expensive, but it didn’t hinder harvest like the derecho. In fact, this harvest was one of the fastest he can remember. It just adds more to an already odd year.
“This year has been strange,” Kelsey said. “There is plenty of alone time in farming, which is not always good. And the pandemic has added to that.”
Getting through 2020 hasn’t been easy for anyone. Farmers had the added pressure of weather. No one has been able to control either it or the pandemic. Just getting through it is what’s important.
“You take a breath and keep moving forward,” Knutson said. “You can’t let these situations beat you down even though I know sometimes it’s hard and it can take a mental toll on you. But you rebuild new and improved and you move forward.”
