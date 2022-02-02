A 7-0 first quarter was enough for the AGWSR Cougars (10-9, 6-3) to bury the South Hardin Tigers (5-13, 2-6) in Ackley Tuesday night. In the end, that was enough for the hosts did enough to win, 42-31.
AGWSR head coach Mike Finger didn’t call it a pretty win, but was happy to get it.
“We didn’t finish the way we wanted to – getting some rhythm for three or four possessions where we just executed,” Finger said. “SH has won a couple basketball games you may not have predicted them to win, so I expected this to be a tough battle. We handled it part of the time, others we let them get to us. They turned it up in the second half. But we scored enough points to win a basketball game.”
AGWSR held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, forcing the visitors into eight turnovers. Trevyn Smith set the pace, scoring the final four points of the frame.
SH didn’t get on the board until Hailey Rosonke hit a three-pointer nearly two minutes into the second. Not coincidentally, both teams took better care of the ball in the verse which led to more scoring. AGWSR went into the locker room up 23-8.
That proved to be a hole too big for the Tigers to climb out of, though they frustrated the Cou-gars in the second half and forced them to hold on.
AGWSR grew its lead to 28-8 on a drive by Kienzle Hoodjer and a trey by Bryn Smith to start the third. SH broke the second half ice at the 3:12 mark on a long two by Jaiden Roy. The host’s lead slowly started slipping as they only scored one more Hoodjer free throw while SH closed the stanza with the final three points, making it a 29-13 game.
The fourth was a slugfest. Rosonke opened the scoring with a second three, then hit a lay-up off a Cougar turnover. Alli Sheldahl capped a 6-0 run with a freebie before Ava Olson hit one at the line for the Cougars. Morgan Havens responded for the visitors, driving the lane for two and adding a free throw to cut the deficit to eight with 3:54 to play.
It was a battle at the charity stripe from there. Trevyn Smith hit three in a row before missing, but the board belonged to AGWSR as Grace Finger grabbed the miss and turned around to make two at the line. The Tigers scored the only field goals in the final stretch, a Grace Eller drive at the 1:17 mark and a three by Ava Paige that ended the scoring.
