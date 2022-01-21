For once, the numbers were in AGWSR’s favor. They received three forfeits from previously-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg while giving up two Thursday night in Ackley. That was the criteria used to settle a dual that ended 42-42 before the extra point. AGWSR closed Parent’s Night losing 48-36 to ninth-ranked in Class 2A Union after the Knights drubbed S-F 54-24.
Tate Miller (285), Jaedrek Bowles (113) and Collin Willems (152) took those freebies. AGWSR’s four wrestled wins were all by fall. The big one came at 195 where Clayton VanLoh rolled Ethan Hunt through after going to his back to trail 6-2. He got the fall in 3:12. AGWSR also lost five matches, all by fall.
“We got them on criteria with the least amount of forfeits, but you have to have all those other matches go your way to get there,” AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht said. “And we did.”
The Cougars won just five matches – all by pin, again surrendering two forfeits while getting one back to close the triangular.
This time the big fall came from Miller. The two big boys were locked up in a bear hug on the edge of the mat that Union’s Gabe Hansen got the better of. He put Miller right to his back for a 4-0 lead before the pair worked off the mat. Miller then rolled out of a Hansen pinning combination to reverse the Knight to his back for a pin in 1:18.
