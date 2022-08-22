AGWSR Superintendent Erik Smith updated board members on the construction progress at both the Ackley and Wellsburg centers during last Monday’s meeting of the AGWSR school board.
Smith explained that brick work on the Ackley center district offices is essentially complete with exterior brickwork to begin shortly. Cement pouring was scheduled to take place in the latter half of last week while locker rooms had received a coat of primer. Trusses on the office project were also to be set in place last Tuesday.
In Wellsburg, a push forward by the construction company with progress made on the kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms and library, down to the daycare being essentially complete. On Wednesday, rooftop units were to be set so work on closing up the ceiling grid could be done.
“Smoke and fire sensors are in with duct work being finished,” Smith explained. Eight middle school rooms in the northeast corner of the building had units in place and electricity completed last week. Two sixth grade rooms are ready to go.
“They (construction company) have pushed more people there and the majority of the HVAC system is operational though the entire hallway north of the gym will be blocked off,” Smith told.
Smith also updated the board on demolition progress at the former Ackley elementary noting that old brick from the building located on the site prior to the one being torn down is currently being removed.
Final preparations for the start of the 2022-23 school year, including accepting milk and bread bids, as well as approving agreements with Eldora-New Providence for sharing teacher/librarian services, and with South Hardin to share the band program were approved.
Smith, explained that the band sharing would mean that South Hardin students would come to the school each Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The ENP district is, he said, continuing to search for a band instructor and could be back on their own by the second semester. Concern for the AGWSR band director, Jeremy Idler, was expressed by board member Lanae Metzgar, who indicated that she did not want to see added stress placed on Idler which might put AGWSR next on the list of those looking for band instructors.
Smith noted that he does envision problems in the future with more and more core classes as districts begin to struggle to find instructors.
The superintendent provided the board information on the districts’ financial standing, presenting two updates from June and July. In June, the district showed a cash and investment balance of just over $1.9 million, that figure had dropped to just under $1 million on the July summary.
“This reflects spending of ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 funds on the building project at Wellsburg. That money has to be spent out of the General Fund,” Smith explains. “It is reimbursed on a quarterly basis, and we have a $584,000 claim which we haven’t received yet.” Smith went on to explain that $350,000 spent in July, which will be claimed in September.
Payroll for July and August, Smith said is paid out of the 2022 budget, but is not yet posted. One payroll period for the district equals $165,000, with Smith suggesting the district will need to keep an eye on the balance to make sure they have enough cash for payroll if the ESSER claims are not received in time.
Member Steve Bartling noted that bills must be paid monthly while the reimbursement is quarterly, simplifying the issue.
“If we have to, we can borrow from PPEL for payroll,” Smith explained. “All project bills are being paid out of SILO and SAVE funds.”
Keith Reuter, new middle school principal, introduce ed himself to board members. He explained that he has already set various communication, discipline, and building goals for the coming school year.
The district has hired Ken Saul as bus driver and maintenance, and Justin Kerns as bus maintenance. Smith noted that Saul is making sure busses are cleaned and fueled. Maintenance has been moved to local mechanics – Shawn Rotgers will run through the fleet, as well as Eichmeier Motors, and Wellsburg Auto.
Smith noted that Infinite Campus is up and running with positive feedback already received.
There were four open enrollments accepted during the Consent Agenda. They include two to Aplington-Parkersburg and two into AGWSR (one from Iowa Falls, one from Grundy Center).
A proposal for tuckpointing the Wellsburg building was received. A cost of $22,494 was approved for repairs on the building. Smith was uncertain when the work would begin, though the project was approved.
The next regularly scheduled AGWSR board meeting is planned for Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Ackley Center library.
