The four lost fumbles and the seven penalties were forgotten at the end of the game as far as senior Darren Veld was concerned. His AGWSR Cougars (4-4). He is one of 10 seniors on the roster to go out with a win, taking a 30-10 decision against West Fork (0-8) on Senior Night in Ackley.
"I'm just glad everyone came off the ball hard, played with pride and gave everything they got for the last game," Veld said.
A week ago, the Cougars were playing for a playoff spot. This week it was for a winning record. The roller-coaster hit Veld hard as he choked back the emotions of his final football game.
“There was the initial disappointment when we didn’t make the playoffs, but winning this last game is a nice way to top it off,” Veld said I love my classmates. You can’t replace them. I hope we’re handing down that pride of playing for your team instead of yourself. It’s more than just you. You can’t be great if you just play for yourself. You have to leave it all out there. I think we did tonight.”
It was a sloppy game from the start with AGWSR forcing a punt only to fumble the kick back to the Warhawks. WF could do nothing with the extra opportunity as they turned the ball back on downs. The led to a eight-play Cougar drive the culminated in a 37-yard Lasse Segebrcht field goal to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.
WF seemed to take the lead on the first play of the second quarter on a 72-yard pass from Sage Suntken to Nate Hubka, but the Warhawks were called for a black in the back at the Cougar four yard line. Two plays for loss, another 10-yard penalty and an incomplete pass forced a punt.
AGWSR was also hurt by penalties on the ensuing drive and were also faced with a punt. WF’s possession went nowhere, gaining just three yards before Jared Granzow sacked Suntken for a nine-yard loss and forcing another punt. This time the snap nearly got over kicker Kaiden Hurley’s head. When he came down with it, he was met by a host of Cougars who forced a fumble. Nathan Mullins recovered it, giving AGWSR the ball on the nine.
Two plays later Kaden Abbas sprinted in from there. Segebrcht, who was perfect in all 14 of his point after kicks this season, was blocked, leaving it a 9-0 score.
WF reached the AGWSR 39 before turning it over on downs, but AGWSR lost a second fumble giving the visitors the ball back. Suntken found Hubka for a 42-yard bomb to reach AGWSAR 21. Suntken was hurt a play later, creating some heat on the Cougar sideline.
As Suntken was helped off the field, with three seconds to play in the half, the AGWSR coaches felt the game clock should have started. So much so that they received an unsportsmanlike penalty, moving the ball to the eight. That led to a 26-yard field goal as time expired making it a 9-3 game.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs to start the second half. Once AGWSR got the ball a second time, they marched 60 yards in seven plays with a healthy dose of Ryley Bohner up the middle. That set up a Bradly Roder sweep for a 10-yard score. Segebrcht added the kick to give the hosts some breathing room at 16-3.
But the Warhawks, looking for their first win of the season, responded. After a couple short gains and a penalty, WF hit a 20-yard pass to set up a big 45-yarder by Josiah Chibambo who outran everybody to the endzone. The kick cut it to a one-score game again at 16-10.
The Cougars fumbled again on the fourth play of the final quarter, but Veld broke through to block a punt. Aiden Heitland scooped it up and scored from the three.
WF again turned it over on downs and AGWSR again fumbled the ball away on each squad’s next possessions. WF had two more possessions, the one immediately after the fourth AGWSR fumble, ended with a Gabe Nederhoff interception. One 83-yard Kaden Abbas run later and the Cougars were up 30-10. Gerbracht intercepted another Warhawk pass for good measure with just 37 seconds to play.
