While two tough matches awaited on Tuesday, Monday was for the Cougars. That’s when AGWSR swept the Colo-NESCO Royals in Colo (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) with all but one player seeing the floor. It was AGWSR’s ninth-straight win, all of them sweeps.
AGWSR jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set to force a Royal timeout. But the Cougars kept adding to it until the hosts called another stop at 17-2. C-N fought back to with in nine at 20-11, but fell by that same margin in the end.
Another fast start staked the Cougars out to a 4-1 lead in the second set, but the Royals did a better job keeping it closer before trailing 15-10 and calling a timeout. From there, the visitors made it 20-10 before making it a final.
While the final frame was even more one-sided in the end, it was the most competitive through the midway point. AGWSR held leads of 3-2 and 9-5 but C-N knotted it at 9-9. The Cougars led just 12-10 ahead of a Royal timeout. That opened the gate for the visitors as they went on to surrender just three more points.
The win moved AGWSR to 18-14 on the year.
