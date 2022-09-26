AGENDA

Special City Council Meeting

Monday September 26, 2022

5:00 P.M.

City Hall

City Council Chambers

901 Washington Ave

Iowa Falls, IA 50126

 

Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88493162459?pwd=V2MvcjlaL09Ub3c0NmRydGhxVkNKZz09

Meeting ID: 884 9316 2459

Passcode: 086407

CALL TO ORDER

 

ROLL CALL

 

ACCEPTANCE OF THE AGENDA

(Note items may be added for discussion only, no action is permissible until the next Regular City Council meeting or until a Special City Council meeting is called.)

 

PUBLIC COMMENT

 

GENERAL BUSINESS

 

  1. 1.     Ambulance Purchase
    1. a.     Discuss and consider the approval of a purchase of a new ambulance.

 

PUBLIC COMMENT

 

ADJOURNMENT

