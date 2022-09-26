AGENDA
Special City Council Meeting
Monday September 26, 2022
5:00 P.M.
City Hall
City Council Chambers
901 Washington Ave
Iowa Falls, IA 50126
Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88493162459?pwd=V2MvcjlaL09Ub3c0NmRydGhxVkNKZz09
Meeting ID: 884 9316 2459
Passcode: 086407
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
ACCEPTANCE OF THE AGENDA
(Note items may be added for discussion only, no action is permissible until the next Regular City Council meeting or until a Special City Council meeting is called.)
PUBLIC COMMENT
GENERAL BUSINESS
- 1. Ambulance Purchase
- a. Discuss and consider the approval of a purchase of a new ambulance.
PUBLIC COMMENT
ADJOURNMENT
