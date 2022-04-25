An Alden man was arrested Sunday evening for what would be at least his third charge of operating while intoxicated.
According to court records, 40-year-old Wilbur Mark Burton Reisinger has been charged with OWI - third offense, a class D felony.
The affidavit states that Reisinger was pulled over by an Iowa Falls Police officer somewhere along U.S. Highway 65 at 6:27 p.m. because the officer knew his license was suspended. The officer reported smelling alcohol coming from Reisinger's person and observed Reisinger had red and watery eyes. He then failed sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was measured at .283 at the police station, more than three times the legal limit.
Reisinger was arrested for and convicted of OWI in Black Hawk County in 2009 and was arrested twice in 2017 for OWI in Hardin County. The second 2017 charge was reduced to consumption of alcohol in a public place and he pleaded guilty to the other OWI charge that year.
Reisinger faces up to five years in jail if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.