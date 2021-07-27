Alden RAGBRAI® planners aren’t taking anything for granted, even though the community is a pass-through rather than an overnight stop on this year’s cross-state ride.
The town welcomed 25,000 to 28,000 people during the last RAGBRAI® stop in 2015, and Alden Mayor Jeff Fiscus said event officials have told him to expect at least 22,000 to visit the town today - maybe more.
“We don’t have too many concerns about such as large crowd of people because we experienced that in 2015,” Fiscus said. “Our committee has worked hard to prepare for RAGBRAI® and are excited to show off our community.”
Alden is the final pass-through town before bikers make the short trek east to the overnight stop in Iowa Falls.
City Clerk Lorrie Watts said Alden’s RAGBRAI® Committee began meeting in March, and has gotten together at least four times to organize food vendors and other entertainment.
“During our first meeting in March, everyone divided up duties. We have a total of five food vendors in the park,” Watts said.
Alden’s UCC Church will be in the park offering rhubarb crisp and ice cream, while the Alden Fire Department is offering a baked potato bar.
Backpocket Brewing of Coralville will serve craft beer and grill brats and burgers. Other items available will include fruit smoothies and fair food.
For entertainment, Robert Deitch will be playing a set of country rock music on the city park stage. The Westside Restaurant will also feature live music from the band Burning Sensation. That group plays favorites from the 1970s and 1980s.
Fiscus said RAGBRAI® Director Dieter Drake told him that Alden can expect bikers to begin arriving into town around 10 a.m. How long they stay remains to be seen. The Alden mayor said there have also been plans made for emergency shelters in case of inclement weather. As of now, those sites include the Legion, Alden Elementary School and the Alden Fire Station.
Shower facilities will be available in the city campground and at the Alden Swimming Pool.
Watts said Alden’s RAGBRAI® committee is covering expenses through the sale of T-shirts and sunglasses. The Alden City Council provided $2,500 in seed money to help with costs as well. She said interested people can purchase a T-shirt or glasses by visiting Alden City Hall. They will also be available at information booths the day of the event.
The Alden RAGBRAI® stop will also feature a wedding ceremony. Fiscus said Drake inquired about the availability of the gazebo on the northeast edge of the park because as a couple had expressed an interest in tying the knot there.
With less than a week to go before the big day, the 10 campground sites at Bessman Kemp Park are already spoken for, while the city’s Riverview Campground only had a few of the 18 spots left. Watts predicted those spots would go quickly.
“I have people booked into our campground that are coming for that wedding. We are very excited to welcome all of these people into our town,” Watts said. “I would not say we are stressed out by it. It is what it is. You just do what you can. If something doesn’t work like we thought it would, we take notes and make changes for the next time it comes through Alden.”
