While many churches have welcomed parishioners back with safety protocols in place, all have considered or have made the move to reach those who still feel uncomfortable gathering in groups because of COVID-19.
Whether it’s incorporating technology to reach people at home, or preaching in front of a less-than-half-filled sanctuary, how to continue reaching the congregation hasn’t been simple. Since last March, many services and programs have been suspended. Some still are for many churches.
“I remember calling the Elders and saying, ‘Here’s what the orders are. Sounds like we can’t meet,’ and we didn’t for about six weeks,” said Lynn Arends, pastor at East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley and First Presbyterian in Steamboat Rock. “I don’t think any of us envisioned this carrying on this long.”
While churches have their own governing bodies, guidelines on gatherings and COVID protocols have followed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ orders. In addition, as changes in those guidelines happen, most churches have adopted their own set of suggested rules.
“If anything, we’ve become stricter than the state-given ‘rules’ and I think we’re providing a safe environment for anyone who wants or needs to have the fellowship of their church family on Sunday mornings,” Arends said. “Actually, I think the state is pretty fair with the church requirements. It’s become looser, more free to make our own choices.”
For many churches, the answer was technology. That opened such social media as Facebook and YouTube sources for Sunday sermons and other programs.
“We still needed ‘church’,” Arends said. “Leaders at both churches felt that this was a time when people shouldn’t be kept from church and what that community provides, but instead it was a time that all of that comfort, even if it was virtual, was really, really needed.”
St. John Evangelical Lutheran in Hubbard was already streaming services before the pandemic, said Pastor Dr. Matthew Rueger.
“We have always streamed our service or put it on YouTube so that didn’t change,” Rueger said. “We had all the tools already in use. The church uses YouTube as an outreach and as a service to those who could not be with us for whatever reasons.”
Rueger said his church has followed all the protocols set forth, with a few tweaks. For a while, that meant in-person Sunday services were offered to families or individuals in 20-minute blocks with registration required.
“The first month of services, with only groups of 10, attendance was down about 30 percent,” Rueger said. “Now our attendance is back to near pre-pandemic levels. We still have over 1,000 subscribers to our YouTube channel.”
While that portion of the congregation has been taken care of, Rueger said the lack of face-to-face visits and reaching out to the older and ailing members has been a challenge.
“The most difficult part of all of this for me has been the inability to visit the sick and dying at their bedsides, and inability to take the Lord’s Supper to our members in care facilities,” Rueger said. “I do what I can to serve my people as allowed.”
Pastor Bob Miller and Associate Pastor Kerryn Oliver oversee two churches - Alden United Church of Christ and Jewell UCC. There are 291 members in Alden and 181 in Jewell. At the high point, Oliver said there were 500 people watching services online.
Oliver said the sanctuaries opened on Oct. 3, World Communion Day, for the first time since last March. The churches remained open until Nov. 8, when the COVID-19 positivity rates in Hardin and Hamilton counties rose above 20 percent. They’ve since re-opened with guidelines.
Rev. Bob, as he is affectionately known, said the hardest part of all of this has been the loss of fellowship.
“The Christian church is built on four legs: proclamation, education, humble service, and fellowship,” Miller said. “But what most people say they miss the most is the fellowship - the getting together, having a cup of coffee before or after worship, just being in touch with each other on a weekly basis. I am first and foremost a people person.”
Oliver said her role as an associate pastor has changed.
“The toughest part for me has been learning new technology and trying to think of creative ways to help people feel more involved in worship when we can’t sing or speak aloud,” Oliver said. “I miss seeing our people, especially the kids. I miss choir, especially singing together. I’m a natural hugger, so that’s been a tough adjustment as well.”
When the pandemic hit, and churches were closed, Pastor Mike Mentzer and his staff at River’s Edge in Iowa Falls adjusted their habits to reach members and others outside the church’s walls.
To do that, Mentzer said they worked at changing how they use technology to maintain lines of communication with the church family and beyond. This included how they used the church website and social media, and learning how to livestream messages and services online. The congregation has taken to it, Mentzer said. And it’s reached beyond members of his church, too.
“We’ve tried our best to be flexible,” Mentzer said. “We are willing to try new ideas and willing to leverage technology at a greater level than before. When it all started, we immediately began to address how to adapt and think outside the box of ‘normal operations’ to be able to continue the mission of the church and reach people in a broken world with the hope that is found in Jesus Christ.”
Steve Hill has been the Bethel Baptist pastor in Iowa Falls for 32 years. Weekly service attendance hovered around 30 to 50 before the pandemic. Though the church is again open to in-person attendance, numbers have fallen dramatically. Hill cites the online offering as a big reason.
“For the safety of our congregation, we willingly followed the guidelines as they came and changed,” Hill said. “We went to online services. Today we meet on Sunday morning and continue to do live internet services. We encourage social distancing and mask wearing, but do not require the wearing of masks. Attendance has fallen, but many join us online. We have had between 70 and 200 watching the online services.”
Until the pandemic ends, churches will likely continue to adjust how they serve. Hill said he doesn’t see that changing even after the pandemic.
“We will continue to do the live broadcast of our services,” Hill said. “We have many more watching than would normally attend our services. We have people viewing the live broadcast from all over the world. We have not been given a template as to how things are supposed to be done in times of crisis, so we adapt and continue to serve the Lord.”
What technology doesn’t do, Mentzer added, is replace the in-person part of sharing faith. Nor has it replaced in-person visits in times of spiritual need. Nothing any church can do is able to replace that.
“God designed us to be together, we need that face-to-face interaction,” Mentzer said. “The early days and weeks were the hardest. I think we all did what we could, but it’s just not the same as being together. I believe that the church will continue to learn how to best utilize technology, especially in times like this pandemic. However, technology can never replace what it’s like to be together. Church is a family that works together, worships together, laughs and cries together. Those deep and genuine relationships are best made and kept when we can physically be together.”
