Baldwin finds home at Chamber/Main Street

Iowa Falls native Bev Baldwin began working as an administrative assistant for Iowa Falls/Chamber Main Street last December, after working as a teacher associate for over 14 years. She had retired from her full-time position at the school to spend more time with her family, and with her mom and mother-in-law.
“I still sub, I still do that,” Baldwin clarified. “This position at the Chamber is 12 hours a week, and I have my sub authorization, so I’m still subbing for teachers and associates and secretaries in the schools. I can pick and choose the subbing jobs depending on my schedule.”
Baldwin replaced Jane Knutson, who previously held the position, and shadowed her first to see what the job would be like, then decided she’d do it. “I thought I’d go for it for 12 hours a week,” she said. “And I thought I’d help Diana (Thies) out.”
Baldwin works 6 hours a day on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Chamber/Main Street office at 520 Rocksylvania, on opposite days of Jane Rotgers, the administrative assistant for the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation office, which is in the same building.
“There’s always someone here, except for Fridays” Baldwin said. “We split the weekly schedule.”
Most of her job duties include the newsletter and fliers for upcoming events. She also uses a program called Canva. “I got to learn Canva… it’s a website that assists in making documents. Kind of like scrapbooking on the computer, in my mind. And I was a scrapbooker,” she said. “It kind of comes naturally to a certain extend.”
When the Chamber has an event to prepare for, Baldwin is also available for that. “I helped with the Easter Egg Hunt hauling eggs… and I’m sure Riverbend Rally is going to look a lot different.”
Not only does the old Carnegie Library at 520 Rocksylvania serve as the Chamber/Main Street and IFADC offices, it also is used to display artwork. So, Baldwin also sees people coming in to view whatever display happens to be available.
“You get your occasional walk-ins, but most days are pretty quiet,” she said. “You answer the phone, otherwise I’m working on my fliers or updating the website. I’ve learned a lot. Things I’ve never done before or had the knowledge. I take lots of notes.”
Baldwin’s husband is Jeff, who works for Martin Marietta, and they have two 20-something children, Savannah and Spencer. “Family is a big part of our lives.”
Prior to working in the schools, Baldwin worked at the now defunct As You Like It, which used to be at the mall near Hy-Vee and Tess’s, where the Cryotherapy business opened. She also worked for Scenic City Decorating, which was owned by her brother.
“I’ve come full circle. I started in retail, and now doing this, and the school… the caring for others. I’ve cared for my kids, and now I’m back caring for my parents. It’s all kind of flowed.”
