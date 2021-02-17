As the coronavirus pandemic continues almost a year after it broke out, local bankers believe that many of the changes they've implemented to keep staff and customers safe while continuing to operate will last well beyond whenever COVID-19 goes away.
The most common new or expanded services likely to continue include increased online banking, increased motor bank usage, increased use of videoconferencing for both customers and interoffice meetings and even curbside banking services.
Online Banking
Online banking has been around for years, but that doesn't mean every bank customer is a savvy user of the services offered. Christie Pence, vice president of marketing at Hardin County Savings Bank, said when the doors closed in March the staff made sure all its customers could continue to do business.
"We did a lot of one-on-one over the phone walking customers through how to register," Pence said. "Basically, that was the best way to do it because we couldn't get together (in person) to do it."
She said usage online banking usage rates skyrocketed and more person-to-person payments, external transfers and e-statements are being used and she think that trend will continue now that more people understand not only how to use the technology, but how many different services it can offer.
Pence said HCSB has a bit of an advantage moving into the pandemic because it was already in the process of converting its computer systems beforehand. That meant they were already preparing to educate customers on the new online banking system.
"We totally changed our core, which is the system that houses all of our information," Pence said. "We converted it from one to another, so for the customers we had a change in online banking."
She said more than half the bank's customers are now strictly online patrons.
Pence, Greenbelt Bank & Trust Marketing Director Molly Ackerson and GNB Bank Marketing Director Amanda Grineski all said one of the most popular feature on each of their websites is the instant chat option. They said it's become a great way for customers to get a quick answer to any question they have without having to call or visit the bank. It seems to be helping customers of all ages.
"We have 90-year-old people who have figured out how to use our chat feature," said Kinsey Aldinger, GBBT assistant marketing director.
All of the bank officials reported that the use of electronic signatures for financial and some loan documents has also been utilized much more frequently than in the past and they expect that to continue because of the convenience for both parties.
Motor Bank Usage
Crystal Doering, marketing director at Iowa Falls State Bank, along with the others said the usage of their motor banks (drive-up windows) has increased and so have the services offered there.
"I think the biggest thing is we've learned to deploy or work out of our motor bank more. Even to sign loan documents or open accounts," Doering said."We've figured out how to prepare the documents before we met with them."
Pence said at times their motor bank has been more of a central location than the bank itself during the pandemic, especially for businesses making deposits and exchanging currency.
"We know that the motor bank is going to be used more moving forward, so we have some plans for doing some additional things at the motor bank to be able to take care of more customers," she said.
Because of the expanded services at the motor bank and online, all four women reported that the number of loans being applied for has at least remained similar to where it should be pre-pandemic, but in some cases the number of loans has risen. Also, none of the banks that spoke with the Times Citizen said they were forced to reduce staff. In fact, Ackerson said GBBT added three or four positions in 2020.
"Due to the (Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program) that was created in response to the pandemic, loan applications have significantly increased," Grineski said. "Mortgage loan applications have also increased due to continued historically low interest rates."
Videoconferencing
Like many other businesses with employees working from home at least part of the time and for the sake of safety, banks are utilizing video conferencing on apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams more than ever before. It's another trend bank officials believe will continue post-pandemic.
Grineski said videoconferencing for banks like GNB that have locations across the state has been essential.
"We have locations from Story City to Iowa Falls to Grundy Center to Manchester and others in-between," she said. "This has allowed us to continue to meet and ‘see’ our fellow team members without having to have people on the road. We will continue to bring the bank to the customer whether that be an employee working remotely and going to the customer’s home or business or providing means to sign documents electronically."
Ackerson said GBBT does mock disasters each year to figure out what the bank's response would be if something like a pandemic or other natural disaster happened. She said one of the things that came out of those scenarios was ensuring every employee had a Surface Pro tablet with a dock so they could work from home and videoconference if needed.
"We never would have been able to pull it off with out (them)," she said of the decision to have half the staff work from home every day.
Moving Forward
The pandemic has faced banks to get creative with almost every aspect of their business. Ackerson said from a marketing perspective her team had to get creative because they were unable to hold the traditional community events. They came up with promotions designed not only to promote the bank, but help individuals and businesses in the community.
At the start of the pandemic, Ackerson and Aldinger created the "Staying Grounded" campaign in which some sort of giveaway or contest would take place each day of the week.
"So, like Monday's we talked to the Coffee Attic and said we're for sure going to give you $50 a week and just give customers that come in free coffee," Ackerson said.
Other promotions included giving people $10 gift cards to local businesses with the caveat that they were to spend $10 of their own money while there.
"We were trying to find every avenue of keeping people positive, upbeat and support them financially," Ackerson said. "We definitely have had marketing discussions about what our (community) involvement will look like. We obviously want to continue to be very active in our community. We don't know what new normal is going to look like so we have to come up with other ways."
What is known is that a few new methods of banking will not be going away anytime soon.
