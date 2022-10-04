Thirty years ago, the vision of Dale Ibeling and Doc Swasand was to create a park for the entire community and the surrounding area to enjoy nature and all it has to offer. Their vision, through their own dedication, and the dedication of hundreds of volunteers over the years, has made Ackley’s Prairie Bridges Park one of the area’s largest treasures.
From abandoned gravel pits to a 120 acre park which includes 130 campsites, miles of walking trails, playgrounds, ponds for fishing, and disc golf, the park continues to grow. The eighth annual Park Fest celebration was held on the grounds in August. It includes music, dancing, and family fun. Proceeds are used for park improvements.
With that growth, the Prairie Bridges Park board has a vision of constructing a large, 50 by 70 foot shelter house in the Back Forty of the park. At an estimated cost of $275,000, the goal is lofty, though through fundraisers, private donations, pledges and grants, coupled with the 2022 Barlow Challenge, the dream can become reality.
Construction is planned to take place and the shelter ready for use, in the summer of 2023.
“The parks’ success over the past three decades has been rooted in the community’s involvement,” began Mike Fistler, park board president. “Each and every volunteer, each and every donation, has helped the park to grow what it is today. I have no doubt that the community will come through for us.”
The board’s primary fundraiser planned during the Barlow Challenge will be held on Saturday, October 22 at the stage when up to 25 contestants will be serving their versions of chili to the public. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.
“Come hungry!” said Fistler, adding that bottomless bowls of chili will be available for $8. The event will also provide an opportunity for those making donations of $25 or more to have those donations matched through the Challenge.
Along with chili, cinnamon rolls, grilled cheese sandwiches, and hot dogs will be available. Categories in the contest include Most Unusual, Veggie Chili, White Chili, Chili with a Kick. First, second, and third place prices will be awarded to cooks in each category.
If you would like to take part as a contestant, contact Jess Schipper at 319-239-5815. There is a maximum of 25 contestants.
“Our goal with this project is to provide a shelter which will include more restrooms, a covered patio, and a fully-equipped kitchen,” Fistler said.
The shelter will provide an additional location for family gatherings, weddings, graduations, school picnics, corporate events, and park activities can be held.
Jess Schipper, who also serves on the park board explains that over the past year three bridges throughout the park have been replaced, the main dock was replaced, and a second dock added for fishing. Playground equipment at the park has also been updated as the board continues to meet the needs of those who use the park amenities.
These changes follow upgrades to electrical systems for campers as well as upgrades to the sanitary sewer disposal system.
Additional events have also been scheduled during the Challenge to aid in the fundraising needs of the park.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the project can be supported through a burger feed at the Ackley Sons of the American Legion Burger Feed. Also on Oct. 15, there will be a Tip the Bartender event held at Grumpy’s Bar.
A mailing is planned to alert the community of the project which has been broken down into three phases. Phase I has already started with dirt work and ground leveling for the structure which will be built where the current sand volleyball court is located. The court will be relocated to a site closer to the GaGa pit and play equipment in the northern most portion of the Back Forty. Fundraising has also been a part of Phase I.
Phase II will include septic lines, water lines and electrical work, along with continued fundraising; Phase III will be the septic and finishing touches the shelter.
Schipper notes there are four donation levels, unrelated to the Barlow Challenge – Platinum - $10,000 and above; Gold - $5,000 to $9,999; Silver - $2,500 to $4,999; and Bronze $5090 to $2,499.
Other ‘pop-up’ events may also be added to the schedule.
“The shelter project will only enhance the opportunities available in the park,” Fistler concluded. “We’re optimistic and looking forward to further growth and fun at Prairie Bridges!”
