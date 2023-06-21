The Iowa Falls Scenic City Experience group and their carver are taking advantage of the warm, dry weather these past few weeks with the commencement of the Bash of the Ash tree carving project around Iowa Falls.
The efforts, funded through Iowa Falls State Bank’s Barlow Challenge last year, can be seen on River Oaks Drive.
The first set of carvings features owls and a pair of raccoons. Another animal is to be carved into the tree later this week.
Due to the emerald ash borer taking out a large population of Iowa Falls’ ash trees, using the wood for art is a happy ending to the devastation.
“I’ve been amazed at how many people are excited about these carvings,” said Teresa Lancaster, Iowa Falls director of building and zoning and Scenic City Experience.
Originally, the group intended to have Clint Henik of Carve R Way out of Mount Vernon carve the pieces, but with a change of carvers, things just worked out for the project in the end.
“It was just timing with everything,” Lancaster said. “It just so happens that the gentleman that’s doing it, Gary Keenan, was the mentor for the gentleman we originally spoke with [Clint Henik].”
Keenan has worked on projects in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 derecho and in Winterset after their ash tree devastation.
After seeing his previous work, Lancaster knew Keenan was the right person for the job.
Lancaster’s biggest worry, alongside the quality of art, was the impact the carvings had on local families.
She said that some families have special connections to the trees that have sat in their yard for decades, some just want them gone. In the end, the ash trees must come down before they topple unexpectedly and damage property.
“It’s hard to accept the fact that something that has been a part of your life, your property, is going to be ripped away from you,” she said.
The carving project itself has been rather slow going, as the carver must wait for the affected trees to be topped to around 10-feet. The tree crews left three to four feet of extra trunk, which had to be cut off.
Lancaster then reached out to Dustin Bartling, owner of Iowa River Rough Cut.
“He volunteered his time and equipment to top the trees to the ten-foot mark,” Lancaster said.
The project is said to be completed around next year, as the carver will be busy with upcoming appearances at fairs around Iowa.
“The goal of this is to provide another interesting thing for people to see in the Scenic City,” she said.
If you want to see more of the work in the future, check out River Oaks Drive, Washington Avenue, and down on Freemont Street.
