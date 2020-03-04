Forty years ago, Pat Ennis’ teenage independence launched a beekeeping hobby. Today, it’s his full-time job, and a skill he teaches to others through classes like the one being offered at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls this winter.
Pat Ennis and his wife, Peggy Ennis, own and operate P & P Honey and Bee Supplies Inc. They live north of Belmond in Goodell, Iowa, but keep bees in nine north central Iowa counties. This time of the year, though, the work load’s a little lighter.
The Ennises’ bees spend the winter in pollinating almond crops in California. There are more than one million acres of almonds being grown in the Golden State, and each acre requires about two beehives for pollination of the crops. With only 700,000 beehives in the state, many almond farmers turn to commercial beekeepers like Pat to send their hives to California for the winter.
“My bees get to bask in the California sun while I freeze to death,” Pat said.
While he jokes about his snowbird bees, Pat said the arrangement helps him in two key ways: it provides him with another source of income, and it promises a better survival rate than if he kept his hives in Iowa over the winter.
***
Pat Ennis grew up in northern Wisconsin. As a high schooler in FFA, he had to take on a project.
“I always liked doing stuff different than anybody else, and I didn’t want to do dairy cows, so I started beekeeping,” he said. He started as a self-taught hobbyist, gathering most of his knowledge through books and trial-and-error. Three years into keeping bees, Pat met a commercial beekeeper, who helped him learn the ins and outs of the craft.
As he grew up, Pat stuck with beekeeping, but it was only a hobby, or a side job. In the late 1980s, he took a job working at the Eaton Corporation in Belmond. He kept his bees on the side, but the long hours took their toll.
“I was working seven days a week, 12 hours a day and I was burned out. I’d get a weekend off and spend the whole time resting so I could go back to work,” Pat said. “My dad told me ‘You can work for the man or you can work for yourself and enjoy life.’ I finally decided to do that.”
In 2004, Pat became a full-time commercial beekeeper. Today he makes a living raising bees, selling bees to other beekeepers and marketing honey.
A hobby beekeeper usually has up to 10 beehives. A “sideliner,” Pat said, has as many as 200. A commercial beekeeper is defined as someone who makes their living on raising honeybees. Most of them have anywhere from 600 hives, up to 80,000. Pat is hoping he’ll have 1,500 hives by June this year.
“When they come back from California we split them and make more hives,” Pat said of his bees. “Pretty near every year I can more than double my bees.”
***
Last Wednesday, 21 people gathered in a classroom at Ellsworth Community College’s Ag and Renewable Energy Center in Iowa Falls. Pat, dressed in a bright yellow T-shirt that read “Keep Calm and Keep Bees” showed the class of beginners how to transfer bees from the package that they’ll receive in the mail, to a waiting hive.
The class — “Beekeeping and Beyond” — is meeting for four weeks this winter, three hours each week. It teaches the basics of beekeeping: the best place to place a beehive, how to feed the bees, how to protect them from predators and illness. Basically, how to become a hobbyist beekeeper.
Pat’s been teaching beginning beekeeping classes for 13 years. Most of the classes are offered at North Iowa Area Community College, but in the last two years he’s started teaching the class through Iowa Valley Continuing Education. He said he – like others who teach beginning beekeeping — has seen an increase in the number of people interested in beekeeping.
“In 2008 when the bees started dying, the bee industry got billions of dollars in free advertising saying the bees are dying,” Pat said of media coverage of bee losses. “Now all of these people are saying ‘I’m going to do my small part to save the honey bees.’ In their mind, they’re saving the bees.”
In actuality, Pat said, beginning beekeepers can cause more harm than good.
“Probably 60 percent of people in these classes won’t take care of bees properly,” he said. “If you have a dog who’s sick, you take it to the vet and it gets better. If your bees are sick and you don’t do anything about it, your bees will die.”
Beekeeping is not a simple hobby. In class last week, Pat went over myriad ways that bees can die: feeding them too much, feeding them too little, leaving them vulnerable to being eaten by skunks or other predators, not leaving proper ventilation around the hives, not tipping the hives so water can drain. The list goes on. Winter weather alone wreaks havoc on Iowa’s bee population – Pat said Iowa’s bee loss in winter is about 60 percent.
Despite those challenges, people are taking beginning classes, and they’re launching bee hobbies.
Dr. Kylie Eggers, a veterinarian in Hubbard, is enrolled in Pat’s beekeeping class and plans to keep bees.
“I really love gardening and my husband is a farmer,” Eggers said. “We do use pesticide on our fields, and I think of this as kind of a way to give back.”
Jason Scafferi has been traveling from Grundy County to take Pat’s class. He said he enrolled in the class because he wants to raise bees to pollinate a pasture and small prairie on his property. And there may be a positive side effect to the new hobby.
“I always heard bees create a lot of serenity,” Scafferi said. “And I could always use that in my life.”
***
Pat Ennis can’t get enough of bees.
“Bees are a disease and my wife says there’s no cure except for more bees,” he jokes. “I just love it. “They’re instinctively wise and they’re just interesting little beings.”
When he’s out driving on country roads, he can spot places that would be good locations for hives. He said the best places are along rivers and away from corn and soybean crops.
Pat is passing that knowledge onto others every year, hopeful that some of them will be successful.
“I’m going to teach as many people as I possibly can how to do this, and hopefully they’ll do good,” he said. His inspiration is a teenager he taught years ago. “At the end of his first year of beekeeping he said he was going to pay his way through college with his bees. I said that’s never going to happen. He learned as much as he could, he did an extremely good job and he paid his way through college with those honeybees.”
These days Pat is focused on looking forward to warmer weather, when a flatbed truck will return his bees from California, and he can get back to the work he loves.
