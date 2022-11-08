Being Mayor: Emerson has learned a lot

Michael Emerson is 10 months into his two-year term as Mayor of Iowa Falls and says it has been a real learning experience. The former Iowa Falls police officer, current instructor at Ellsworth Community College and local business owner took the oath of office last January, unseating four-term incumbent Gene Newgaard by almost 200 votes.
It was Emerson’s first stint at running for public office, and his curiosity of how the city operates made him want to be a part of local politics. However, when the election comes up again next year, Emerson won’t be on the ballot.
“I never had any intentions of running again,” he said. “I said I would run one term and then see what happens. My wife and I bought a piece of property outside the city limits and our goal is to build a house out there. If that happens in the timeline that we are thinking, I won’t be eligible to run, anyway.”
He said it wasn’t because he didn’t want to run for mayor again, it just happens to be his goal to move to the country, but if the house project doesn’t work out in a timely manner, he said he’d consider another run for office.
“Even with the controversies and things that come with small town politics, I’ve learned so much,” he said. “It’s been nerve-racking and I’m still learning, but I did it because I wanted to learn about it.”
He also wanted to learn more about the city council and was impressed. “We have an amazing city council,” he said. “We really do. They look over numbers… they want to make sure the city is being responsible with taxpayer money. I’m so glad to see that. And they ask a lot of questions and don’t just rubber-stamp things. I’m happy about that…. As a citizen I’m happy about that.”
Emerson said being mayor was another way to serve the community after his law enforcement career had come to an end. “I thought it was a way to serve Iowa Falls one more time.”
Up until two years ago, Emerson had been helping part-time with the police force on weekends and during the summers, but he gave that up. “It’s time to just be done,” he said, adding that his police officer experience gave him some inside knowledge of how the city works.
“I’m still learning when it comes to budgets, some of the projects and things the city is working on,” he said.
Even though Emerson has no plans to run again, he said he won’t completely take it off the table. “If we get our house built the way we want to, I’m going to be living out in the country and not running for any offices,” he said. “But if that doesn’t happen, for some reason, I would consider it again, but it’s never been in my plan to run for more than one term.”
