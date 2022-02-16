Massage therapy is often considered a luxury. But for people with injuries or chronic pain, it also provides benefits through a system of hands-on healing methods that began nearly 5,000 years ago. It is among the highest rated forms of alternative therapies.
Through massage therapy, practitioners manipulate the soft tissues of the body to varying degrees of pressure and movement.
Working together at the new Iowa Falls Chiropractic Clinic, Carli Teisinger and Madi Meyer have been providing massage therapy to clients since last fall. Both attended Carlson College of Massage Therapy in Anamosa, where they gained knowledge of the physical and mental health benefits of massage. Both are board certified and licensed through the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy.
Meyer’s interest in massage began in high school. She was concerned that she couldn’t earn enough to make a living and chose to study surgical technology. After two years, she began chasing her dream of becoming a massage therapist. She opened her own practice in the Oelwein and Sumner area before choosing to join the Iowa Falls practice last fall.
Teisinger, whose uncle owns Iowa Falls Chiropractic Clinic, was also exposed to massage therapy and other alternative healing methods at a young age, making her career choice a natural decision.
Terry Tikovitsch, owner of River Reflections in Iowa Falls, also provides massage therapy to clients. She began in 2015. She explains that massage helps the body repair itself, though just as important is the elemental level of touch that it provides.
“Touch assists in healing and is so important, especially during this time of isolation,” Tikovitsch said.
She expanded upon touch, noting that what massage does for a body is to take the nervous system from the sympathetic nervous system (fight, flight, freeze) to the parasympathetic (rest, repair, relax).
“If that’s the only thing you get out of massage, it’s a marvelous thing,” Tikovitsch said.
While massage therapy has been around for thousands of years, Meyer says that over the past 20 years a massage has been followed with more instruction in exercise, stretching and strengthening which assist clients to reach their best possible motion. Massage therapists, she said, work alongside physical therapists and medical doctors more frequently now than ever before.
All three therapists agree that working hand-in-hand with their patient and chiropractic care provides great results for clients.
Along with the physical massage, Meyer often suggests the use of foam rolling (a cylindrical tube of compressed foam), noting it aids in alleviating inflammation that can occur during muscle repair. Foam rolling can also be used for mobility issues by helping to maintain muscle strength while remedying tension and tightness.
Modalities used include cupping, which creates a suction, lifting the soft tissue rather than compressing it. The procedure gives the therapist more space to work on tissue below as well as increased blood flow into the tissue. Nearly everyone can benefit from it.
All three therapists also use cranial sacral therapy, the use of light touch to examine membranes and fluid movement in and around the central nervous system.
“Fluid from the spine moves up and down through the skull to the tailbone, we can feel that fluid — it holds memory and remembers trauma,” Meyer said. The touches assist in the release of the body’s connective tissue, or facia.
Other modalities include reflexology and lymph massage. Reflexology refers to the application of pressure to areas in the feet and/or hands. The theory behind reflexology is that areas of the foot and hand correspond to organs and systems of the body.
Lymph massage moves fluid through the lymphatic vessels by a light hands-on technique which gently stretches the skin to assist lymphatic flow.
Whichever method is used by massage therapists, benefits, including relaxation and pain relief, the length of a massage — whether 15 minutes or two hours, is a quiet time in which a client allows their body to relax. There is also chair massage, which is limited to the upper body, the benefits are similar to full body table versions.
Massage therapy is not just for women. More men are becoming regular clients as the benefits are becoming more well known. Infant massage is also offered.
Following a massage, all three therapists recommend clients drink plenty of water. This is because the manipulation of muscles during the massage releases metabolic wastes. Massages can also be dehydrating to the body. The extra intake of water — half your body weight in ounces, aids in rehydration of the muscles.
“The intake of water is also an extension of the massage,” Teisinger adds. “It’s beneficial because a massage is like a workout. You should drink extra water after a workout and after a massage.”
