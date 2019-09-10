STORY CITY - Bernard James Kadolph, 91, of Story City, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Ames. Funeral mass will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in rural Gilbert. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Jackson Township Cemetery near Owasa. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Bernie was born on Dec. 6, 1927, in Eldora, Iowa, to Albert and Lela (Fuller) Kadolph. He married Beverly McWherter on Jan. 29, 1945. She passed away May 17, 2003. Bernie moved to Story City shortly after his wife died and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, spending his winters in Texas and summers at French Lake in Faribault, Minnesota.
Bernie is survived by his three sons, James (JoAnn) of Eldora, Russell (Vicky) of Hiawatha and Timothy (Renae) of Story City; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Grace) and Ronald, both of Eldora; and a sister, Rita (Darrell) of Iowa Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; a great-great grandson, Warren James Zieser; a brother, Albert Eugene; and a sister, Mary Lou Harman.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or Homeward Hospice. Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.