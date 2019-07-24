When Bruce Thies was a young boy in Iowa Falls, he delivered papers for the Times Citizen. When he grew up, he delivered meat. Now, at 51, he has a fleet of delivery trucks and drivers with a ground delivery company.
Thies has driven with Roadway Package System (RPS), and later FedEx, for 24 years. Before that, he delivered meat for Harker’s. Each step started with a little remark to a driver.
“I ran into a guy who drove for RPS one day in Des Moines and kidded him that ‘It would be nice to have a job like you,’” Thies said. “Then one day he came up to me and asked me if I would be interested in working for RPS.”
Thies found out he had to buy his own truck if he wanted to drive for RPS. He didn’t know if he could make it work, but he started looking into it. He went to interview at RPS in Mason City and found out that the company was opening new terminals in Fort Dodge and Mason City.
“I went to Iowa Falls State Bank, they loaned me the money for the truck, and that’s how I got started,” Thies said. “RPS was a business where the harder you worked, the more you made. There was nothing wrong with delivering meat.”
Before all of that, Thies was a meat cutter at Fareway. Another simple remark turned into a career change.
“I got transferred to Boone and came home every weekend,” Thies said. “And it was the same type of thing. I told the delivery driver that I thought he had a neat job. He told me he was getting ready to retire in about six months. That’s how I got started with delivering meat.”
When he started with RPS, Thies said employees were able to be their own driver with one truck as an independent contractor. That’s changed since FedEx bought out RPS in 1998. Now, he said, he needs to own five trucks or more because FedEx wants its contractors to have their own employees.
Thies has 18 routes, 19 drivers, and 26 vehicles. Two leave from Iowa Falls to load in Fort Dodge and work back to Iowa Falls. One starts in Fort Dodge and delivers bulk stops in Iowa Falls. Others deliver to Wall Lake, Lake View, Rockwell, Sac City, Manson, Newell, Fonda, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Clarion, Eagle Grove, Webster City, and two to Algona.
Each driver loads at the terminal in Fort Dodge.
Online shopping is driving the next shift in delivery. Thies said FedEx ground deliveries can get packages across the country in three days and never leave the ground. Consumers are requiring more from companies like his. It’s even starting to look like Sunday deliveries are next.
“I’m getting an extra truck every Monday now where I didn’t used to have that,” Thies said. “They’re bringing more and the lanes across the country are going faster. We deliver anywhere between 6 and 7 million packages every day companywide. My people deliver around 2,200 a day. They’re saying Sunday’s coming after the first of the year. I’m not excited about that, but that’s the way the business is headed.”
All told, Thies’ drivers put on some 2,500 miles every day. He himself no longer puts on the miles he once did, but once in a while he’s called upon to cover for an absent driver.
“In 2008 things started getting crazy, so I got off the route and now I just run here or there and fix trucks,” Thies said. “I run the business and put out the fires. I was on the route every day until 2008.”
While he may not drive routes very often, Thies’ business is about mostly driving. His drivers get up every morning and drive to the hub in Fort Dodge where they go through their loaded trucks, and drive home every night.
The real magic, however, happens in between. It all starts with organization.
“I look on my iPad every morning and check out our volume for the day,” Thies said. “Then I scroll through the routes and see who’s heavy and who’s light. I can shuffle things around then to help my drivers. Organization is the key.”
Once in Fort Dodge, drivers get their load and sort through their truck to make sure all the packages are in the right spot. They then log into their scanner and they drive to their first stop to start their day. Most drivers have 70 to 110 stops a day, depending on how many miles he or she drives.
Then they will start their pick-ups once they have the truck empty. Once they are all completed, drivers will stop at the gas station to fuel up and then drive back to the terminal. Once they get back to the terminal, they park their truck in the same spot to be loaded again in the morning. They log out of their scanner and they head home for the day.
Thies’ job isn’t as scheduled. In fact, his job is hard to schedule at all.
“If something needs addressed with maintenance of the truck, I will make those calls to get those issues fixed before the truck goes out the next day,” Thies said. “I have one driver that helps me with those issues. If it’s going to take us more time than we have, we will just put the driver in a spare truck for the day.”
Broken-down trucks and sick drivers are just two things that can slow down deliveries. Thies said he has an almost 99 percent delivery rate, but it’s always a challenge.
“Everybody thinks it’s easy, but if you don’t know how to route your route, you’ll be backtracking and crisscrossing and it can eat your whole day up,” Thies said. “In the summer you have detours and road construction, muddy roads. Winter you’re fighting blocked roads, people not shoveling off their driveways. Every package has to be delivered every day. There are exceptions like if somebody refuses the package, or there’s nobody to sign for a package, but we deliver every package every day.”
Ultimately, he hopes to pass the keys off to his son Brayden who has been driving for him for over a year now. Son Austin is also coming on board to drive for his dad.
“They both delivered the paper, too,” Thies said. “We’ve had the west side since 1997.”
That’s really where it all started, Thies said.
“When I moved to town when I was 10, I had the newspaper route on the north end,” Thies said. “Then I took the downtown route and delivered all of those papers. I’ve always loved delivery. What I’m doing now is no different than when I delivered newspapers. I love meeting people, and you do a lot of that in delivery. I’ve done this my whole life. I don’t know what else I would do.”
