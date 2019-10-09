Civilian Conservation Corp Stats
- CCC accomplishments: total cost of $2,893,786,288
- Average annual cost per enrollee: $1,050
- 3 million men trained or rehabilitated
- 2 million trees planted/ 126K miles of roads, trails and fire lanes were built
- 4 million acres of forest improved. Camps in every state including territories of Alaska, PR, VI
- 1940 – 1,600 camps for juniors and war vets
- 75 native American camps on reservations
- 300,000 African Americans served in CCC, 30,000 were vets
- $700,000 each month allotted to parents/dependents each month
- 90k books supplied for camp libraries
