A boy who looks to be about 10 years old stands in the doorway and stares out the doors of the Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls as cars whiz by on Highway 65. He doesn’t move until a red SUV pulls into the parking lot and stops in front of the building - suddenly he’s out the door in a blur.
That boy’s job is to ask the couple in the car how many of the night’s “Breakfast for Dinner” meals - tonight’s is French toast, eggs, bacon and sausage with homemade maple syrup - they’d like to purchase before sprinting back inside to tell the adults how many to prepare. He then waits impatiently as the meals are boxed up before running out to the couple and exchanging the meals for $20.
That’s the weekly scene at the Moose Lodge every Friday, but similar scenes are playing out at service and charitable organizations all over the county these days as they look to find ways to stay above water while they’re unable to fundraise in traditional ways.
“Yeah, we’re going to keep doing these. They’ve kept us going,” said Moose Lodge Governor Ben Sanders. “It’s huge. As long as somebody wants to do them we’ll keep doing them.”
The idea of keeping the curbside takeout going to raise money even after the pandemic subsides is being echoed by other organizations such as the Elks Club, Eldora’s American Legion and Eldora’s Kiwanis Club.
“The thing that’s really helped us quite a bit that we’ve never done before, but do now and will probably continue to do is the curbside meals,” said Elks Secretary Bob Burns.
Burns said revenue has been down, but curbside dinner events and the ability to stay open the last several months has kept him optimistic, although he is disappointed that the organization has had 19 members not renew their membership this year. He said the loss is the most in five or six years and he believes those members chose not to renew because it wasn’t safe for them to gather in crowds, even if mitigation protocols were being followed.
Blake Jones, Commander of the Eldora American Legion, said the Legion is going to begin holding its spaghetti nights and shrimp feed nights via curbside service. The meals are being taken over by the Sons of the American Legion, a group Jones runs that enjoys motorcycles. He said not only will they continue to have takeout options, but they may change up the way single-order takeout was done pre-pandemic.
“Honestly, I think the whole takeout when we do our feeds . . . I think the way we do takeout versus dine-in we might change that up a little bit,” he said.
Jones said allowing people to call ahead and pick up the takeout at the Legion’s rear entrance would allow them to prepackage the meals and become more efficient.
Other area groups like the Iowa Falls Rotary Club are finding other diamonds in the COVID rough. The club has been meeting via Zoom videoconferencing since the pandemic started, but that has allowed for some expanded opportunities.
“You can get speakers from anywhere,” said Rotary member Darwin Miller. “I think all of us have gotten very good at using Zoom for not only Rotary, but three other boards I belong to also went to Zoom.”
Rotary President Janet DeBerg said she looks forward to getting back to the group’s weekly in-person lunch meetings, but agrees with Miller that they will continue to keep Zoom in mind as an option to attend or speak at those meetings.
Rotary hasn’t been fundraising with curbside service meals as the others have, and Miller said being unable to hold traditional events has been difficult.
“It has affected (fundraising),” he said. “We’ve been doing a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser for years. Nothing is in its place because of COVID. That’s probably the biggest thing.”
The Eldora Kiwanis Club has also canceled its traditional monthly breakfast fundraisers (until recently) and has had to depend on something else for income: the recently-remodeled Eldora Kiwanis Turnabout Thrift Store.
“I guess I hadn’t thought about it being a main income source, but I guess it kind of is right now,” said former president Julie Roe. “We took the opportunity to make some changes within the club.”
The pandemic wasn’t all bad news for the store. The organization took the time to remodel and update the floors, walls and paint from April until July. The store - which only sells donated clothing - has a much more modern feel now. Roe said most items in the store sell for $2 or less. The proceeds go to support high school scholarships, Camp Creamery and the group works with Greenbelt Home Care on projects.
It turns out these charitable organizations are doing all they can during the pandemic and may have learned a few tricks along the way. So, if you’re hungry and don’t know what to eat, Moose Lodge Junior Governor Rodney Meyer has some advice about what to eat.
“We’re trying new things just to see what the community wants and so far the tenderloin is the big hit,” he said.
