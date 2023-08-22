At around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 30-year-old Stanley M. Bradford of Chicago was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief after allegedly stealing $18,502 worth of merchandise from the Iowa Falls Walmart back in October 2022.
According to the criminal complaint, Bradford had been detected on security cameras going into the store's hardware section, procuring a screwdriver and crowbar, and taking those tools into the electronic section to pry open one of the display cases.
Also, via the report, the man took two backpacks and began loading them with items from the broken display.
Once filling the backpacks, Bradford exited through the store's lawn and garden section and hopped one of the fences from there.
The report noted that the display case cost around $1,500 to replace.
While the warrant was initially issued on Oct. 27, 2022, it wasn't executed until July 21, 2023.
So with that, Bradford was transported to the Hardin County Jail upon his arrest and is still being housed there (at the time of writing on July 25); Bradford's bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
Next for the Chicago man, he has a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.