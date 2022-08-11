Eldora Mayor Dave Dunn and City Administrator Aaron Budweg attended the Hardin County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday and requested a compromise of property tax certificates on three separate parcels.
All properties are within the Eldora city limits and the first one is behind Rotary Park. “It’s a small little postage stamp,” Budweg said of the property. “It’s in our best interest to clean that up.”
The second property at 1249 14th Ave. is considered the “Harrison property” or “YMCA building site,” which burned down in 2012. “We’ve had a long-standing history with the city to mitigate and clean it up,” Budweg said. “We’d like to use that for economic development purposes.”
The third property is at 11th Avenue and Sixth Street, directly west of fairgrounds, and near the Eldora Cemetery. It includes a waterway with trees, and concrete has been placed in creek bed, Budweg said, noting that the taxes have not been paid on the property in 20 years. “We’ve tried to get a hold of the owner as we have a construction project from the fairgrounds to Seventh Street.”
Budweg said his biggest concern was to take out the culvert waterway. “We attempted to contact the property owner but with no success,” he said. “We would collaboratively try to clean that up with the fair board for parking.”
Budweg and Dunn have been working with Hardin County Treasurer Machel Eichmeier on the process.
Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer had reviewed the proposals and suggested rewording the proposals slightly. “We can sign it and make those changes and the city can ratify that and put it to bed.”
In other business:
* The supervisors approved a resolution to approve the Region 6 Housing Trust Fund.
* Meyer reminded the supervisors of the Round Barn auction at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.