City to fund peoplerides

At the Dec. 19 Iowa Falls City Council meeting, the council decided to fund peoplerides for the 2023-2024 year at a cost of $16,192. The money will come from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund.
“There’s a lot of older folks that use that, as well as mentally challenged and physically challenged,” said City Manager Jody Anderson. “What I would ask the council to do is approve up to $16,200 from Local Option Sales Taxes and to would permit me to work with local charities to apply for grants for as much of that as we can get, then we’ll revisit this next year.”
Anderson said when the Covid pandemic hit, a lot of people with Medicare and Medicaid stopped riding the bus which funded a lot of the expenses. A typical ride including the bus the fuel and the driver costs about $15 for an individual to a ride to different services in town, he said. The riders only pay $3.50.
Some of the riders also come from outside of Iowa Falls, and Anderson said he that he would encourage to Hardin County Board of Supervisors to fund those rides.
“Typically, we have not had to pay for that before,” Anderson said. “If we had four more Medicaid riders a week, it would cover the shortfall, but during the pandemic a lot of those folks stopped going places and stopped using the bus.”
Anderson said if the City does not fund peoplerides, services will stop. The council approved the funding request up to $16,200 from Local Option Sales Tax and Anderson would look for grant opportunities.
