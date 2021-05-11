The Cougars scored eighth place finishes by Darren Veld in the 200 meters and Jayden Bowles in the 400. That was it as first-year head coach Bill Heubner pulled back the reins Monday at the A-P Invite in Parkersburg.
AGWSR finished last in the 14-team field with two points to close the regular season. The State Qualifier was three days later.
“We ran a light line-up and tried some people out in new spots,” Heubner said. “We didn’t score many points, but it was a good last meet before the State Qualifier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.