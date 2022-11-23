The AGWSR girls have cruised to a win, and now they’ve been tested to another. They lost a lead late but came back and then held on to beat Hudson 54-51 in Ackley Tuesday night.
The hosts shot out to a fast 7-0 start with a combination of defense and shots by Brynn Smith, Ava Olson and Josie Kuper. Smith’s came via three-pointer following the first Pirate turnover of the game. A second led to Olson’s put back. A third – with her own steal – resulted in Kuper’s lay-in.
The Cougars went on to hold a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. They were up 31-21 at the half.
“Any team, if you can come out from the tip and get things rolling and your pushing it and you’re hitting shots, you get excited,” AGWSR head coach Mike Finger said. “Then you build yourself a little cushion. You never want to lose it, but if you have one you can endure a little bit of a run and that’s what they had on us. But it was great to start off like that in our place.”
That run lasted almost the entire second half. The Pirates cut the lead to five on a Brooklyn Love triple midway through the third quarter. But makes by Kuper and T. Smith were followed by a B. Smith threebie to put AGWSR up 12. But the visitors came back to win the final two minutes-plus of the verse 9-1 to close to within 44-40.
Less than three minutes into the final stanza, Hudson held a 47-44 lead. The Cougars tied it with 4:56 to play on a Nakia Ollivierre triple then took the lead on a follow-up trey by B. Smith. The Cougars made it hold up with Hudson missing a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer.
“That’s a good basketball team, and we knew we had to play really, really well to have a chance to win,” Finger said. “Credit our girls, they did play really, really well.”
