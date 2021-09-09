AGWSR (1-1, 0-1) was knocked down early in their 44-7 loss to North Tama Friday night when the Redhawks returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score. Though that didn’t knock them out, the Cougars were certainly left reeling.
Head coach James Koop said that that game is done – to be forgotten. If it’s not, and there’s any lingering effects, one of the four spots in Class A, Dist. 4 may not be theirs. And despite their record, BCLUW is next and could knock those playoffs hopes way off track.
The winless and scoreless Comets (0-2, 0-1) come to Ackley for a 7 p.m. kickoff as the Cougars open their home schedule.
“We’ll learn and watch film and forget about the Redhawks,” Koop said. “That’s what we’ve got to do.”
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
1. Special teams. While that could be one of the three things to look for in every game, it’s especially important this week after giving up a long kick return touchdown and having two punts blocked – nearly a third – last week in Traer. The kicking game was a big reason why the Cougars won their opener. The bright spot about special teams last week was that German exchange student Lasse Segebrcth connected on his only PAT chance. He is now 4-4 and has continued to kick the ball deep on kickoffs. He stands a very good chance of doing more of both.
2. Defense. Head coach James Koop put the defensive problems at the start of last week’s loss on himself. While the defense got better as the game went a long, he said it and he have to be better moving forward. The good news is, his squad did get better as the game went on and got a lot of different looks while doing so. That could keep BCLUW from scoring for a third-straight game.
3. Complacency. BCLUW comes in 0-2 without having scored a point in either loss. The Cougars will be watching film of a team that gained just 56 total yards in their 23-0 opener against East Marshall, and 80 in their 45-0 loss Friday to Hudson. It could be easy to expect to keep the Comets on their downward spiral, but it shouldn’t be. It can’t be with one loss already in the district.
