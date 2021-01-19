AGWSR’s wins over Valley Lutheran on Monday were decidedly one-sided. The Cedar Falls school has just 29 students and their rosters showed it. For the girls, the Crusaders listed six but played five – for a couple minutes. The VL boys had eight players in the books.
AGWSR came in with a full line-up, and most played. The Cougar girls won 68-20, while the boys took a 67-35 decision.
The Crusader girls (0-7) lost one of their players in the first quarter with an ankle injury. That left it five-on-four. AGWSR head coach Laurie Gann said she took turns pulling her girls to the side to make it four-on-four to counter the loss of the Crusader player.
“We played four to be sportsman like,” Gann said. “We took turns having one player stay out of every play since rules say if you have enough players you have to have five on floor. It made them have to communicate better as to who was out so that was a plus. They did a good job of adapting. They understood it was the right thing to do and I am proud of them for that.”
Even before the loss of that Crusader player, the outcome was never in doubt. It was 8-0 at that point and grew to 21-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars held a 39-10 lead at the half behind 19 Alyssa Hames points.
Hames added eight more in the second half as AGWSR moved to 9-3 with ease. Grace Finger added 12 on the night. It was a season-high for Hames, who now needs 22 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
AGWSR got balanced scoring throughout the boy’s game, led by Daniel Stahl’s 14 points, the AGWSR Cougar boys (3-7) used the game as a chance to fix a few things. The winners also got 12 from Jaden Penning and 11 from Ben Macy in the win over the Crusaders (0-10).
“We were able to run some things and refine some things that we need to work on,” AGWSR boys’ head coach Ryley Schipper said. “We came out a little slow and really played a great second half. We subbed out to get our other guys in with about six minutes to play. I think it’s important to get those guys some playing time because they have put the time in.”
That slow start, that saw the Cougars trailing 5-3 more than three minutes into the game, didn’t last long. They were able to take the lead and hold it a minute later. With Stahl and Penning each scoring seven, Chase Harms five, Darren Veld four, Macy three and David Koop two, the Cougars found themselves up 28-14 at the half.
A 22-point third quarter basically finished it. AGWSR held a 50-23 lead after the third verse and pulled the starting line-up with a 57-28 lead in the fourth.
