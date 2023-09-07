It’s a well-used cliché for a reason. The biggest improvement comes between the first and second game. It did for AGWSR (1-1, 1-0).
Needing better line play, Cougar head coach James Koop certainly got it in his squad’s 26-15 district-opening win against BCLUW in Conrad on Friday. That same offensive line that was overstepping into bad angles in their season-opening loss a week earlier, didn’t against the Comets.
Next up is a re-building North Tama squad that fell to 0-2 with a 22-20 loss at Nashua-Plainfield last week. AGWSR beat them 28-0 last fall, but were clobbered by them two seasons ago by a 44-7 score in Traer. They play this week on the road.
Three Things to Look For
1. Little Things. The little things along the offensive line paid dividends in Friday’s win. More tweaks will continue to pay off and will be needed the rest of the way.
2. Low and Skinny. The defensive line did a better job getting lower at the point of contact against BCLUW. But coaches also talk about “getting skinny” against double teams and getting penetration. The two together is something the Cougars will continue to work on.
3. Offensive Production. While it may be hard to disparage an offense that produced 314 total yards and scored 26 points, Koop is looking for more scoring. The Cougars only scored six second half points against BCLUW.
