It wasn’t the prettiest of football games in Ackley Friday night, but the AGWSR Cougars (3-3, 2-3) were maybe saving that for the Homecoming Dance on Saturday.
They committed eight penalties for 65 yards, fumbled the ball away, and missed a field goal but still beat Hudson (1-5, 1-4) 21-0 in a key Class A, Dist. 3 tilt.
Key not only because it was a Homecoming win for the Cougars, but also because it was a must win to hold on to a chance to grab one of four playoff spots.
“Making the playoffs is always our goal, and it’s a viable goal right now – but we had to win the next two ball games and we couldn’t do that without first beating Hudson,” AGWSR head coach James Koop said. “We knew Hudson was a good ball team with the same situation with three district games left for them. We both had a lot to play for.”
The rain before the game was enough to slick up the playing surface and neither team could gain much footing. They traded initial possessions with punts, with Hudson turning the ball over at the Cougar 15-yard line on downs to end the first quarter.
The hosts moved the ball to the Pirate 44 before losing a fumble. AGWSR’s defense, which held Hudson to just 226 total yards, forced another Hudson punt. The Cougars also punted, then forced another turnover on downs before killing the first half with a missed 39-yard field goal by Lasse Segebrcht.
It took exactly 12 seconds of the second half for the Cougars break the ice. Jayden Bowles took the opening kickoff up the Hudson sideline 85 yards for the score. Segebrcht added the point after.
While that proved to be the winner, with AGWSR forcing four punts and two turnovers – a strip, sack- fumble for Cale Culver and an interception by Bradly Roder – the Cougars added another score in the third. That came on a two-yard dive by Kaden Abbas.
A 58-yard rumble by Culver in the fourth ended the scoring. It was a one-play possession set up by Roder’s interception.
“We did enough to win the ball game,” Koop said. “Cale broke that big one, special teams got on, and we had a nice drive to score. We had a great crowd tonight and I think the kids did the hometown proud. And for me being from here, it’s special to put a good game together on Homecoming. There’s things to work on to beat Nashua-Plainfield next week, though.”
