At Friday's Iowa Falls-Alden football game, the IF-A Dance team hosted a Fill the Truck Fundraiser to help stock the shelves of the MICA food pantry with much needed hygiene products. Thanks to the generosity of the Cadet fans and help from the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge with a grant received from the Elks National Foundation, two trucks were filled with those hygiene products MICA requested.
