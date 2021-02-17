“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Add coronavirus to the well-known United States Postal Service Creed and it could be the motto of all delivery people.
The miles can be lonely for a delivery driver, like those who work for FedEx, but that’s only after the chaos of sorting packages and loading trucks for delivery. The same can be said for local U.S. Postal Service employees as they deliver post and parcel.
Sure, there’s the occasional face-to-face with other people while on route, but most personal interaction is done “in the office.” In a time when personal distancing is the norm, dozens of local postal and FedEx employees have had to adjust.
Bruce Thies of Iowa Falls has worked for FedEx for just over 25 years. He is an independent contractor for the international delivery service company. As such, he has a fleet of trucks and drivers.
Since the pandemic was first detected in Iowa last March, Thies has added eight full-time drivers to make it 28. He’s also hired six more as part-time drivers. All to cover a radius around Iowa Falls that includes 58 ZIP codes.
While the area has remained consistent in the last 10 months, the amount of packages and deliveries has increased about 43 percent, Thies said. Drivers have also increased miles from 2,600 to nearly 4,000 each week.
“We make about 13,000 stops per week and we handle about 17,000 packages per week,” Thies said. “During Christmas, we had approximately 19,000 stops. That’s all definitely up from where it was before the pandemic. We usually grow about 20 percent per year, but the pandemic increased our business dramatically.”
It’s no surprise given what Thies - and others - believes is the source of the increase. That is more remote shopping to keep social distance.
“People are not taking any chances going into stores, so they shop more online,” Thies said. “In relation to the pandemic, I see it slowing down eventually. But with all the new shippers coming on board, business will only continue to go up.”
Thies said two-thirds of his business is residential deliveries, with the rest going to businesses. He said residential deliveries have increased the most, again directly in correlation with COVID-related advice and restrictions.
Thies said the increase in home deliveries hasn’t created any safety issues. At least, none that couldn’t be addressed by simply following a few guidelines.
“We take the package into the business and put it in a safe spot and no signature is required so our contact is limited,” Thies said. “Residential packages are put in safe locations for the customer. We follow the social distancing guidelines at every stop. We were told to make smart decisions and told to respect the customers’ COVID guidelines when entering their business.”
One domino that has fallen because of the pandemic has been adding and maintaining vehicles.
“We also had to purchase additional trucks, which was difficult because Ford and Chevrolet factories were shut down,” Thies said. “And parts were hard to get - it took six weeks to get a fuel pump.”
While FedEx has dropoff locations where drivers pick up packages, the USPS in Iowa Falls does a brisk walk-in business. Some enter the lobby just to get their mail from a P.O. box, but dozens of others go to the counter every day to perform some sort of transaction. That’s where the pandemic has led to the most changes.
Starting at the counter and going back every six feet across the expanse of the lobby are floor markers showing customers what social distancing is. At the counter are two Plexiglas guards and hand sanitizer. Even before a customer gets to the counter there’s a sign about wearing a mask.
Further keeping customers as safe as possible, Officer In Charge (OIC) Michelle Purvis cleans and sanitizes all employee and customer common touch points hourly.
“We have a cleaning lady, but she only comes for an hour-and-a-half a day,” Purvis said. “I completely clean the lobby every hour she’s not here.”
Outside the post office, customer interaction is naturally limited. Other than the Washington Avenue business district route, Purvis said there’s hardly any interaction with the public.
“Carriers don’t have to wear their masks on their route, except for the ones delivering downtown because they have to go into businesses,” Purvis said. “And when it comes to certified or registered mail, carriers are not allowed to use the doorbell, but instead knock on the door with the back of their hand.”
Purvis said the certified and registered mail guidelines have changed as much as anything has during the pandemic. If somebody isn’t home to sign for the piece in question, the carrier typically leaves a note and the person would come sign for it at the post office. Carriers have been allowed to leave the piece at the home by signing “COVID” and their initials on the receipt.
“Some carriers are still doing that because they know their customers,” Purvis said. “Some of them are elderly, they know they’re not coming into the post office. A lot of people weren’t coming at all, so carriers could scan it and sign it under ‘COVID-19.’”
In the back of the post office, where there are 23 employees, precautions are still taken. Masks and social distances are required when in groups. When at their individual sorting area, employees may remove their mask, but the area gets sanitized routinely.
When the pandemic first hit almost a year ago, Purvis said the USPS response was to keep going. She added that services have morphed since then.
“We are responsible for people’s bills, medications, personal letters, so we can’t stop – we have to stay open,” Purvis said. “But also, parcels have picked up immensely. That part has probably increased 70 percent since last March. At Christmas, it was 200 percent and we’re still about at Christmas levels now.”
Purvis said the increase in parcel volume can be directly linked to the pandemic. She said people are ordering more online. At Christmas, she believes the impetus was families not getting together like normal, but presents were still being sent.
“We’re going to become a parcel company eventually, I think,” Purvis said. “Just because so much of the regular mail is handled online - like online bill pay - the parcels are making up so much of our volume. We’ll always have letters and cards and junk mail. And this town loves Christmas cards.”
Thies said time will tell whether these measures implemented because of the pandemic will continue, or what else will change in the delivery business when the pandemic ends. He said there have already been a lot of changes in relation to the delivery business and what has been learned about the virus. But as long as guidelines remain in place and his people adhere to them, there are bigger daily worries than the pandemic.
“When it first came out, we were told that the virus could live on cardboard for 24 hours and plastic bags was 48 hours,” Thies said. “Later that was considered not true. We’re honestly more concerned with unpredictable weather, vicious dogs, snow on driveways, and icy sidewalks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.