A Des Moines man is facing up to 25 years in jail after allegedly being caught with more than five grams of methamphetamine last Saturday.
According to court records, 47-year-old Tek Lovan was pulled over by a Hardin County Sheriff's Office deputy on Highway 20 near Iowa Falls around 1:50 a.m. The deputy reported finding an unspecified amount (more than five grams) of a white substance that tested positive as being methamphetamine in Lovan's vehicle.
The affidavit reports that the drugs were packaged in separate baggies, apparently for the purpose of sale. Possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Lovan is being held on $100,000 bond in the Hardin County Jail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18. Lovan was also charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
