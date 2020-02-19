In July, the Hardin County supervisors followed through with an idea to provide a mechanism for economic development across the entire county. Hardin County Economic Development Director Angela De La Riva served her first day on the job on July 29.
Hardin County Supervisors Board Chairman Lance Granzow said a public measure, approved by voters in unincorporated parts of the county in 2014, provides 10 percent of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) for use on economic development and community betterment. That vote, he said, provided an initial funding source for economic growth for the county.
Granzow said that through the hiring of De La Riva, the county has provided communities a “mechanism for growth.” Now, he said, they need to utilize the tools they have for economic growth across the county.
Already, De La Riva is making changes to the foundation of growth in the county. As director of the Ackley Development Commission from 2018 to 2019, she was instrumental in securing a $100,000 grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant. Funds will be used for the rehabilitation of 626 Main St. in Ackley, a structure which will, upon completion, provide space for a Main Street business and two apartments.
She points also to her work securing funds for construction of a new American Legion Post 317 in Radcliffe, along with several businesses that are in the beginning stages of formation and planning.
Additionally, De La Riva is taking part in strategic planning at the University of Northern Iowa.
“This is a crucial step in making sure the entire county has a voice in the direction that economic development will take in the next five years,” De La Riva said.
Supervisor Renee McClellan said the economic development position will provide the county’s smaller communities access to services, including grant writing, marketing and planning, that Iowa Falls and Ackley have been afforded for a number of years through their own investment in economic development. Both communities have employed their own individual development directors for some time, and those directors have helped with county development efforts. But McClellan hopes the new position will spur communities to continue to make improvements to entice new business, industry and families to the area.
“I felt that more time was necessary to be spent serving all our communities and the unincorporated areas of the county,” McClellan said. “By hiring a county-funded position, it puts the entirety of the county on a level playing field when it comes to ‘selling’ Hardin County to prospective businesses and industries looking to locate or relocate here.”
Supervisor BJ Hoffman agrees. He said De La Riva has already been proactive in getting development in the county off to a good start. An Economic Advisory Committee is being formed, which he said will help keep the confidentiality required for successful growth in the county and away from the day-to-day matters of the supervisors. The committee will include representatives from each Hardin County community.
All members of the Board of Supervisors agreed that the county has much to offer businesses that may want to locate or relocate here, helping it to not only survive, but succeed and grow. The steps to that growth begin with providing De La Riva with the tools she needs to implement economic development across Hardin County.
“What may not work for one community, may fit another,” explained Granzow. “The Advisory Board can help give direction and be a sounding board for economic growth across the entire county.”
One of the goals of the position is to build a directory of the infrastructure available including homes, businesses, buildings, power grid, land, and more, which Granzow said is already underway. The information will be used to show what the county can provide, and allow De La Riva to reach out to anyone looking for a place to live or do business.
Hoffman said development in the county may not always mean an employer with 500 jobs to offer. Pursuing an employer, for example, that might hire 15 to 20 people at $15 to $30 an hour, will also make a huge difference in the economic growth of the county.
“Many people base success solely in job creation, however, with the rural basis of our county, we don’t necessarily have the capacity for mass job creation,” said De La Riva. “We will, instead, build our program beginning by recruiting smaller, quality businesses across the entire county. Those which the infrastructure can support.”
Hoffman, too, is realistic about the program, noting economic development has been stagnant. “It will be an uphill battle for us,” he said. “Angela is doing a good job getting out there and making Hardin County known.”
“She’s committed to this area and I expect good things,” Granzow added, noting De La Riva chose to stay in a rural area.
Both Granzow and Hoffman noted the public can help by remembering that De La Riva can be a catalyst to opportunity.
“If we do nothing, we get that out of it. We must begin somewhere. The county has taken the first step, and I hope cities will jump on board, using their tools — things like their own LOST funds, to enhance opportunities created by Angela’s position with the county,” Granzow said. “Everyone will win.”
