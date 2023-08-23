Dispatch move questioned; IF Council discusses leaf pick-up, Firemen's Convention

Former Iowa Falls Police Dispatcher McKenzie Burton addressed the Iowa Falls City Council during the public comment portion of their monthly meeting on Aug. 21. She had questions about the council’s decision to send dispatch calls to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department.
“There’s a few things I’d like to say,” Burton began. “As of the regular city council meeting on July 17, 2023, Chief Nelson advised he had not hired anyone, but on July 19, an email was sent to all officers and dispatchers saying that (a new dispatch employee) had accepted a full-time dispatch position starting Aug. 8.”
Burton noted that this hire would have brought the number of full-time dispatchers to five, as the new hire came prior to Burton resigning her post as dispatcher, “So I’m not sure where this staffing issue has come into play,” she said.
City Manager Jody Anderson had stated during the July 17 meeting that if the office was not back up to full-time by Oct. 16, the State of Iowa will come in and shut the Dispatch Center down. Anderson also said that it would be hard to hire someone to fill the open full-time position if that person knew there was a chance dispatch could close on Oct. 16.
Burton said a resolution signed on July 24 addressed dispatch being transferred because of the lack of staff. “Again, we were fully staffed,” she said, questioning why dispatch had to be closed on July 25, the day after the resolution.
Police Chief Josh Nelson had stated at the July 24 special meeting that he wanted to move dispatch services to Hardin County “as soon as possible.”
Burton also requested the written cost agreement which was made between the Iowa Falls Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. “It was not published or posted on any agenda,” she said.
“To my knowledge, after four dispatchers were fired on July 25, 2023, Iowa Falls Dispatch was no longer a public service answering point, but calls are still being dispatched by Iowa Falls Police Department,” Burton said. “Calls for services are still being created. Where does the liability fall since there’s not a current certified dispatcher working there?”
Burton concluded her comments by asking if part-time dispatchers were also terminated, and if the July 24 meeting was an emergency meeting.
Since this was part of the council’s public comment portion of the meeting, no response was received from the council. It is a regular part of every council meeting where citizens can lodge their compliments or complaints.
Firemen’s Convention
Fire Chief Scott Eisentrager gave an update on the Firemen’s Convention, slated to be in Iowa Falls Sept. 6 – 10.
“We’ll open the campground Aug. 31 for early camping because we get a few hundred that come in early,” he said, noting that the campground is ready to go with electricity turned on.
He said he is expecting a very good parade and participation in activities planned on areas like Washington Street by Estes Park.
“We have volunteer sign-up on our Facebook page,” he said, adding that people are needed to work in registration, ticket sales, selling merchandise, etc. Anyone can sign up to help for any amount of time that they are available. “You can sign up for two-hour shifts or eight-hour shifts,” he said.
Although registrations are currently down by 200 from the year before, Eisentrager anticipated a lot of people will arrive on the first day. He also has registrations he has yet to process.
“We’ve had a lot of good support from businesses downtown,” he added.
Leaf and Brush Program/Burning
As discussed at last month’s meeting, Street Superintendent Mike Pepper had asked the council about replacing leaf pick-up equipment, and during Monday’s meeting, it was decided that the program will remain the same, at least for this year.
“We’re going to try to do the program as we have in the past,” City Manager Jody Anderson said, noting that repairs will be made to equipment, but it will be a “Band-Aid for this year.”
The council will be looking for a future solution, as a new leaf bag and vacuum will cost the city around $250,000.
Pepper suggested the city go to a bag system, where residents buy their own compostable bags for the city crews to pick up or having “self-service” available in the city yard. “People not wanting to buy the bags will have this option,” Pepper said. He also suggested passing a no-burning rule for residents within the city limits.
A different crew would pick up the bags on a day that they are not picking up regular residential garbage.
Councilmember Steve Klein pointed out that if residents were asked to buy bags, then the $1 monthly fee for the service should be taken off their bills. However, Anderson said there was still separate brush pick-ups.
“We probably need to spend some time over the winter just redoing this whole thing, and maybe put a ban on burning within the city limits,” Klein said. “I get tons of a complaints from citizens about burning - controlled burns and not-controlled burns. And people are sensitive to smoke.”
Klein suggested some time be put into redoing the policy, and Anderson said a work session was in order.
