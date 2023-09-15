Three candidates are vying for the position of Iowa Valley Community College President. Dr. Anne Howsare Boyens is the first to be interviewed.
Dr. Anne Howsare Boyens, Provost of Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Urban Campus was the first of three candidate finalists to be interviewed for the position of Iowa Valley Community College District (IVCCD) President. The post has been held for the past four years by Dr. Kristie Fisher, who will begin her new duties as President of Kirkwood Community College on Oct. 30. The candidate search began when Dr. Fisher announced her departure this past May.
Dr. Boyens participated in a two-day interview process on Sept. 5-6 on both the Marshalltown and Ellsworth campuses and was in Iowa Falls at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center Panther Den Wednesday morning. She, along with Dr. Joe DeHart and Dr. Robin Schaffer Lilienthal, have separate open forum interviews scheduled at both Marshalltown and Iowa Falls. Dr. DeHart visited ECC on Friday, Sept. 8, and Dr. Lilienthal is scheduled to be in at the ECC campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
On Sept. 6, faculty, staff, students, and community members had an opportunity to meet Dr. Boyens and to ask her questions during the open forum. A zoom link was also available for those not able to be in attendance.
ECC Provost Dr. Barb Klein introduced Dr. Boyens to an audience of mostly college faculty, who were given an opportunity to ask questions.
"I really appreciate everyone coming out and meeting me," Dr. Boyens began. "It's been a whirlwind tour."
Born in Pella, Dr. Boyens came from a family of educators, "I have always been dedicated to student success and student access educational excellence, and really making sure that students have all of the opportunities that they want," she said.
Currently she works at the DMACC campus in downtown Des Moines and serves around 3,200 students and enjoys a small campus environment. “I know every single faculty member. I know every single staff member. I know a lot of the students. I know what makes my colleagues and the people that help me serve our community... I know what makes them tick. They are all there to support the students." She said MCC, ECC and Grinnell are the "perfect size, so selfishly I can know everybody. That's where I get my energy from... is knowing what makes other people tick."
Although she admits she wasn't very familiar with Iowa Falls or Marshalltown, she made a point to meet with the Chamber director and tour each community.
ECC Foundation Director Gwen Groen asked how Dr. Boyens would embrace keeping people in place "doing the right thing at the right time." Dr. Boyens expressed that she would not be a president that stayed in her office and would be in more of a supportive role to all faculty and staff. "I do not do change for change's sake. I mean really, that if it isn't broke, don't fix it. I won't be a momentum killer," she said.
Dr. Boyens also stressed keeping each campus’s history and not becoming a "cookie-cutter" model.
An anonymous question from a Zoom watcher asked if this was a short-term position for Dr. Boyens, if hired, and she stressed she is not a job-hopper and has been at her current position with 2003. "I am what you need for the position," she said. "I want to work on building those relationships and creating new opportunities for students. And that takes a while. I don't think you can do that in a you know, a two-year span a one-year span a three-year span. So, does that mean I'll be here for the next 20 years, like I have been at DMACC? Maybe, if you'll have me that long."
Dr. Boyens stressed that she has support for all the athletic teams and plans to divide her time to get to know everyone who works within the IVCCD district.
"This is a culture that I want to be a part of. It's incredibly positive. It's welcoming. It's student focused. It's community focused. And so I want to commend you for that. This feels right for me," she said.
The IVCCD Board is scheduled to discuss the finalist candidates and announce the successor for IVCCD President Dr. Fisher during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Marshalltown.
The Iowa Valley Community College District is comprised of Marshalltown Community College, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Iowa Valley Business and Community Solutions. The district serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information on the candidate search, visit https://www.iavalley.edu/home/district-leadership/presidential-search/
