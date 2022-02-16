Salvo makes living helping others
By Marissa VanWingen
Greg Salvo doesn’t claim to be a good businessman. Instead, he’s in the market of making his clients better through his fitness center and physical therapy business in Eldora.
“I just want people to get better and be happier,” said Salvo. “That’s my main focus.”
The Nebraska native knew he wanted to be a physical therapist from the time he was a freshman in high school. He was always injured in some way or another during sports and there was a sports medicine magazine that his high school football coaches had. He became very interested in the profession.
“The biggest injury was I hurt my back my junior year and didn’t play a down of football. In a sense that was really what made me mad enough to try to really figure it out and why I wanted to go into that field,” Salvo said. “I was able to work through it and finally played my senior year.”
As a kid growing up just outside Omaha, Salvo and every kid wanted to play football for the Huskers. So, he went to the University of Nebraska and followed his dream as a walk-on.
After graduating from Nebraska, Salvo went to PT school at Creighton University. That was the first year of the program and the first-ever Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Because it was the first year, he could not get any grants. When he graduated, he was up against at least 80 other physical therapists in Nebraska for a job. Instead of taking a job that wouldn’t even pay the bills, he became a traveling physical therapist.
“It was awesome. I would have done it for the rest of my life,” Salvo said. “I loved traveling.”
As a traveler, he spent three months in a single location. He spent nine months in different towns throughout Texas before arriving in Fort Dodge in an effort to get closer to Omaha and family. While there, Salvo learned that Eldora was in need of coverage. Originally, they asked him to stay in town for a couple of weeks.
The hospital administrator at the time offered Salvo a job that involved staying at least four years and paying off his student loans. The hospital closed within two years, but Salvo kept a three-month rolling contract. After the hospital closed, it was a Mercy Clinic for a while and Salvo did outpatient therapy before joining Rehab Visions, a travel company out of Omaha. They opened an outpatient clinic in Ackley at what was then Presbyterian Village, where he worked for a year.
While working in Ackley, Salvo was also covering Hampton and Dumont, as well as small towns in Northwest Iowa once a week. After doing that for a while, McFarland Clinic in Iowa Falls contacted him. They eventually opened an outpatient clinic in Eldora – which had no health care providers at the time. Salvo started out doing one half day a week and then eventually, it became four and a half days in Eldora and a half day in Iowa Falls.
In 2008 he turned a former video store at the corner of Edgington Avenue and 11th Street into Salvo Physical Therapy and Fitness Center.
Salvo said the reason the business has been open for so long and has been successful is because they do a good job.
“The proof that we do a good job is our circle has gotten bigger. We’ve had people come from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Alden. The radius has gotten bigger than the area that we cover and I believe that is a testament that we do quality work here,” said Salvo. “In a healthcare world that is focused so much on money, that is not my primary goal. I figure if we get people better faster, then they are going to come when they need you and they are going to spread the word.”
Salvo isn’t alone at the business. He employs Katlin Armbrecht, a PT Assistant, and Brenda Halsey, clinic manager.
Through his business – on both the PT and the fitness side – Salvo educates people on movement, flexibility and improving oneself physically as well as the added preventative care of staying active.
“From physical therapy to the fitness center, both the goal is to improve. I realize we abuse our bodies over our lifetime and there are some people, I’ll tell them, if we can make 25 percent of the pain go away, that’s worth it. The younger you are, the better chance you get to 100 percent, the older they are the tougher it is to get to 100 percent,” he said. “I think you can gain a significant amount through flexibility, mobility. And then if we can do a preventative/maintenance program, you’re good.”
As far as progress for the future, he doesn’t have the numbers to add another therapist but he wants to continue to improve the quality of care and help make people better faster.
“Just continue on educating and understanding what the benefits are of physical therapy and if we can improve your situation, hopefully faster,” said Salvo. “That’s the progress. Get people to understand that better, and the benefits of preventative/maintenance care and rehab type therapy.”
