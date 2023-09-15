Three candidates are vying for the position of Iowa Valley Community College President. Dr. Joe DeHart was the second to be interviewed and is featured in today’s edition.
Dr. Joe DeHart, Provost of Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Newton Campus is the second of three candidate finalists to be interviewed for the position of Iowa Valley Community College District (IVCCD) President. The post has been held for the past four years by Dr. Kristie Fisher, who will begin her new duties as President of Kirkwood Community College on Oct. 30. The candidate search began when Dr. Fisher announced her departure this past May.
Dr. DeHart participated in a two-day interview process on Sept. 7-8 on both the Marshalltown and Ellsworth campuses and was in Iowa Falls at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center Panther Den Friday, Sept. 8.
Faculty, staff, students, and community members had an opportunity to meet Dr. DeHart and to ask him questions during the open forum. A zoom link was also available for those not able to be in attendance.
ECC Provost Dr. Barb Klein introduced Dr. DeHart to an audience of mostly college faculty, who were given an opportunity to ask questions.
"Thank you so much for showing up and coming to talk with me and getting to know me a little bit, and letting me know you a little bit," Dr. DeHart began.
From the rural Newton area, Dr. DeHart is a first-generation college student. “We didn't farm, but we had an acreage out there. I worked for a lot of farmers in the area, did chores, bailed, and walked beans," he said.
DeHart’s first job after he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in General Science was a math and science teacher at an alternative high school at Iowa Valley Community College in Marshalltown. “I did that for four years, while I was getting my master's degree. Then I was brought on board to do some teaching. I was also part of a team that started new schools in Grinnell, in Iowa Falls and in Tama.”
During that time DeHart learned that different communities have different needs, as well as different programming that goes along with those communities. “They're basically based on what you have going in that community. What are your strengths? What are your opportunities? What does that community need? And you build the program accordingly,” he said.
Dehart earned his PhD and MS Degrees from Iowa State University in 2007 and 1996 respectively.
Currently he works at the DMACC campus in Newton and serves around 1,600 students and credits the school with having strong programs, and he would like to expand programs at IVCCD to encourage student growth in numbers. “My goal as your president is to increase enrollment at Ellsworth and Marshalltown Community College,” he said. “I think that's key of what I need to do.”
The Newton Campus is home to Iowa’s only Court Reporting Program, and DeHart collaborated with faculty to implement the Iowa Culinary Institute’s Baking and Pastry Arts Program at Newton resulting in increased enrollment each year.
ECC Foundation Director Gwen Groen asked Dr. Dehart how he would help put ECC on the map, and why he is the right person to do this.
“I think you have an awesome campus here in Ellsworth that feels like a much more expensive private school. And I think you have an image problem,” he said. “I don't think students know about this. I want to send people out to the four winds. Every college fare there is, with flashy brochures that show your facility.”
Director of Athletics Nate Forsythe asked about DeHart’s experience in that realm, as well as his thoughts on the importance of athletics.
“It creates buzz for the college. It makes people want to be part of it. It keeps people here in college, living here, keeps your occupancy levels high,” Dehart said of great athletic programs.
Dr. DeHart also said in addition to athletics, he’d like to improve the school’s fine arts programs, as well.
“I started my career here. I got my first promotion here, I would have no bigger privilege than to begin my career and be here at the end of my career, at a place that I care a lot about.”
The IVCCD Board is scheduled to discuss the finalist candidates and announce the successor for IVCCD President Dr. Fisher during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Marshalltown.
The Iowa Valley Community College District is comprised of Marshalltown Community College, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Iowa Valley Business and Community Solutions. The district serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information on the candidate search, visit https://www.iavalley.edu/home/district-leadership/presidential-search/
