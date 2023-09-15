Three candidates are vying for the position of Iowa Valley Community College President. Dr. Robin Shaffer Lilienthal was the third to be interviewed.
Dr. Robin Shaffer Lilienthal, Provost of Marshalltown Community College (MCC) is the third of three candidate finalists to be interviewed for the position of Iowa Valley Community College District (IVCCD) President. The post has been held for the past four years by Dr. Kristie Fisher, who will begin her new duties as President of Kirkwood Community College on Oct. 30. The candidate search began when Dr. Fisher announced her departure this past May.
Dr. Lilienthal participated in a two-day interview process on Sept. 11-12 on both the Marshalltown and Ellsworth campuses and was in Iowa Falls at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center Panther Den Sept. 12. She, along with Dr. Anne Howsare Boyens and Dr. Dr. Joe DeHart, had separate open forum interviews scheduled at both Marshalltown and Iowa Falls.
On Sept. 12, faculty, staff, students, and community members had an opportunity to meet Dr. Lilienthal and to ask her questions during the open forum. A zoom link was also available for those not able to be in attendance.
ECC Provost Dr. Barb Klein introduced Dr. Lilienthal to an audience of mostly college faculty, who were given an opportunity to ask questions.
"I feel really privileged to be identified as a finalist. It just feels good to do that, and I'm excited to do this open forum with you and ready for any question that you have," Dr. Lilienthal began.
Dr. Lilienthal is currently the provost at MCC and before that, worked in higher education for 30 years, including as the founding Dean of the Iowa Valley Grinnell Campus, a role she held for 10 years. She has also held a variety of student affairs positions including advising and admissions at Des Moines Area Community College; student life and residence life at St. Ambrose University; and student life, admissions, and orientation at Iowa State University. She earned a B.A. in Journalism-Advertising in 1985, an M.S. in Higher Education in 1994, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies in 2009 from Iowa State University. She is also a fourth generation rural Iowan and agricultural producer.
“During my time at MCC, we’ve built programs. We focused on really improving the student experience,” she said. “Obviously, enrollment is a critical aspect, and I love the collaboration that we have between Ellsworth and Marshalltown. It's never been better.”
An online viewer asked Dr. Lilienthal a question about the strategies she would impose to promote collaboration between the community, the school district and the college.
“I think that you have to have conversations and build relationships,” she said, adding that frank, honest dialog was the key.
ECC Foundation Director Gwen Groen asked how Dr. Lilienthal would take off her “MCC hat” and work to encompass all schools in her new role.
“I think that it would be really important for me to make sure that I am understanding and dispelling those perceptions through action, through integrity, and through truthful interactions with each other,” Dr. Lilienthal said.
Another online viewer asked how Dr. Lilienthal would support enrollment growth on both campuses.
“I love talking about enrollment. It is on the rise. We're going to be announcing an over 4 percent enrollment increase this year for the district which, it sounds like, may be one of the highest in the state, maybe even the highest, that’s what’s needed,” she said.
Dr. Lilienthal also said the schools within the IVCCD may be moving toward being one district, but she said she wants to keep each college’s identity and traditions.
“Ellsworth has a history,” she said. “It has a specialness about this campus. It's a small college at a community college price. There are things here that we should never, ever think about giving up, because it's such a niche for us. And why would we want to merge traditions? There's also uniqueness and culture and support.”
The IVCCD Board is scheduled to discuss the finalist candidates and announce the successor for IVCCD President Dr. Fisher during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Marshalltown.
The Iowa Valley Community College District is comprised of Marshalltown Community College, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Iowa Valley Business and Community Solutions. The district serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information on the candidate search, visit https://www.iavalley.edu/home/district-leadership/presidential-search/
