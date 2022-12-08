Duane & Phyllis Lloyd residence hall welcoming students

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Sunday for the Duane & Phyllis Lloyd Residence Hall on the Ellsworth Community College campus. The facility, located on the northeast corner of the campus, is the result of a $32 million Iowa Valley Community College District bond issue and features a state-of-the art residence hall, which offers more on-campus living options.
The Lloyd children and their family members, ECC trustees, and a standing room only audience, including Sen. Annette Sweeney, were in attendance for the event.
“Ellsworth Community College has always been a part of our family,” said Doug Lloyd, son of Duane and Phyllis Lloyd, during the short program. “My parents loved the college and loved the history.”
He said Duane Lloyd saved bricks from the old Caroline Hall and spent many hours chipping off mortar and restoring them. Part of those bricks will be used to construct a memorial sign for the new residence hall.
“Our parents lived wonderful lives because of what the college gave to them,” Doug Lloyd said.
ECC Provost Dr. Barb Klein was another speaker during the program and said the ECC trustees suggested using the Lloyd’s name for the new building. “We are the fortunate ones for being here,” she said. “This is a big deal for us.”
Last Monday, students moved into the first-floor rooms. On Tuesday, they moved onto the second floor, and on Wednesday the third.
“We’re excited to get students in here,” Klein added.
Visitors were able to tour the rooms and visit with a few of the students who will be residing at the Duane & Phyllis Lloyd Residence Hall.
The next renovation project slated for work at the college is Thompson Hall, which will begin in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.