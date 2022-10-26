Duhn answers supervisor questions

Earlier this month, Jacob Hall with the Iowa Standard interviewed candidates running for Hardin County Supervisor as part of a Facebook forum. Since then, Eldora resident Julie Duhn has decided to throw her hat into the ring as a write-in candidate for one of the seats up for grabs.
The current Hardin County Supervisors include Chair BJ Hoffman, Renee McClellan and Lance Granzow. McClellan and Granzow’s seats are both on the ballot this year, and the Republican candidates are both running again. No-party candidate Alison Campbell is also vying for one of those seats.
Democrat Duhn decided to run after listening to the forum. She was given the opportunity to answer the same questioned asked of the other candidates.
Duhn was raised in Waterloo, graduated from Hampton and has lived in Eldora for about 40 years. She decided to run for Supervisor “after I watched the forum, there was a certain point that I thought, ‘OK, just go for it, because we need something else. We need another viewpoint.’ ”
Question 1: In many rural parts of Iowa, we hear a lot about a population decline. What are some things you believe you can do as a supervisor to turn that trend around?
“This is happening, and rural areas are losing population because there’s less opportunity and fewer opportunities to buy farmland. Here is Hardin County, when manufacturing plants close, communities take a big hit. What can we do? Change the way things are done here. We need smart people in economic development. I’m not certain how handing economic development to Alliant Energy can help. I’d rather have it in the hands of (Iowa Falls Economic Development Director Mark Buschkamp) than Alliant Energy. I’m sure they have their agenda.”
Question 2: The public comment portion of governmental board meetings has become increasingly contentious. How do you prefer public comment be handled at board meetings so that residents and constituents and taxpayers can be heard, but insured that’s it’s done in a respectful manner?
“Supervisors represent constituents in the county, and when constituents have questions, they should be able to ask them or comment on agenda items that come up. Not all questions are rude. They need to respect community members who have questions. If they can’t find a solution, like the old saying, if you can’t take the heat stay out of the kitchen. There are ways to let people have their say and still have control over questions that are inappropriate without taking away everyone’s right to ask questions.”
Question 3: The last two years have been relatively crazy. During Covid, many localities limited services, governmental entities, vaccine mandates on employees, requiring masks, etc. Hardin County did not mandate vaccinations. What are your thoughts on mandates that come from the county level?
“When it comes to health concerns, sometimes mandates can be a good thing if they are to protect community health in dire situations. I think its too bad that some people don’t think about their actions by not being vaccinated. This is kind of a hot button for me. When I heard that ‘we were unscathed’ (answers given in the initial supervisor forum) that’s what threw me over. No one was unscathed.”
Question 4: What is your position on eminent domain with carbon capture pipelines?
“It’s green-washing when more carbon is created in that capture scheme. And eminent domain? Absolutely not. It’s not a public project, it’s private. It’s going to be financed through our taxes.”
Question 5: What do think should be done and explain how the funding source for mental health impacts Hardin County.
“Hardin County needs the dollars to have health care professionals here and available. There have been kids in school who wanted to talk to a counselor or therapist and couldn’t get an appointment right away. With children, it’s vital they get the services that they need. It’s so essential. It’s vital they have these services in the county.”
Question 6: Knowing what we know about population decline, what recreational opportunities are very important for families?
“Hardin County is so lucky – the river, state park and greenbelt area. But the water quality at the beach (at Pine Lake) so often has the warning signs. We have this opportunity, and we need to treasure those things we have and take care of them and improve water quality.”
Question 7: Hardin County was allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan. How are those funds being spent and what would you like to see them spent on in Hardin County?
“Have they been spent yet? I don’t know. That’s a question I haven’t been able to ask in a meeting. That money should go to job loss, public health, nursing, home care. Also, low-income housing and mental health professionals, and training law enforcement with these issues. They shouldn’t have mentally ill people in a jail cell.”
Question 8: In terms of confined animal feeding operations, what would you do in terms of the master matrix, and should there be a moratorium on those CAFOs?
“I believe there should be a moratorium until they figure out a way to improve the master matrix and make it so that it actually has impactful regulations. The master matrix needs to be improved. A 50 percent score in the matrix shouldn’t be a passing grade. Lack of regulation drives people out of the county. When is enough, enough? It is unsustainable and people need to face that fact.”
Question 9: Hardin County has more than 200 drainage districts. How does your work as a trustee impact your weekly work and what challenges does drainage present?
“There’s so much drainage tiles that are old and need to be fixed. We need to think a lot about our policy and where that water drains.”
In closing, Duhn said she does not expect to be elected, but she believes the Supervisors need diversity and people should be able to question them on record. “I would like to leave my family a better world.”
