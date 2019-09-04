In its first tournament of the season, Ellsworth Community College faced some stiff competition. Two out of its four opponents are ranked highly in the NJCAA Division II polls.
The first match was of the weekend was the most competitive one. Allen County Community College took the opening set easily, 25-9. The Panthers bounced back in the second game. The two had to go extra games before the Red Devils won 29-27. The third and final was a 25-20 final.
Monique Vanzin led the first match in kills with nine and Kaitlyn Baer added seven spikes.
To finish Friday, ECC faced Coffeyville Community College. The Red Ravens are ranked No. 2 in the most recent polls and are 5-0. Coffeyville won in three straight: 25-14, 25-12, 25-8.
The Red Ravens outhit the Panthers 39 to five. Two athletes – Faith Simpson and Seliann Concepcion – had double digit kills. Leading for ECC was Vanzin and Jojo Keahey each tallied two.
On day two the Panthers played Hesston College. The Larks won in three straight: 25-11, 25-15 and 25-10. ECC did a much better hitting the ball, with 14 total. Baer finished with a team-high five.
The tournament ended with hosts (and fourth-ranked) Highland Community College. The Scotties really smacked the ball with 37 kills and they were able to put up nine blocks on the Panthers in the 25-9, 25-11, 25-11 decision.
ECC’s Vanzin tallied five kills in the loss.
