For years, Ellsworth Community College leaders have identified needs for updates of everything from HVAC systems to tuck pointing.
The two largest dormitories were built almost 50 years ago, and a fire last August demonstrated the needs are not simply cosmetic.
After one year and two attempts, voters in the Iowa Valley Community College District approved a $32 million bond referendum designed to make infrastructure improvements at ECC, Marshalltown Community College and Iowa Valley Community College. Those improvements are going to begin this spring and summer, although officials are still in the planning portion of the massive project.
Of the $32 million, more than $17 million is expected to make improvements on ECC’s Iowa Falls campus. IVCCD Chancellor Dr. Kristie Fisher said no decisions have been made about where that work will begin, but she can make an educated guess.
“My inexpert eye would have me think that the new dorm at Ellsworth is likely,” Fisher said of an extension to the existing suites on the east side of campus. “One of the first things that needs to occur to allow us to phase is the work in the extension to the suites that would allow us to phase all the rehabilitation and renovations that are happening in Thompson and Wall (residence halls).”
Fisher said 11 architectural firms submitted applications to IVCCD to lead the project. Of those, the number was narrowed to four who were interviewed this month to choose one to recommend to the IVCCD Board of Directors.
Once a firm has been chosen, it will work with the board, Fisher and an IVCCD Bond Advisory Committee that will consist of staff from each school, including admissions, business and facility staff. The committee will be tasked with making decisions based on its members’ own experience and expertise.
“We want them to be real conduits for communication from their colleagues back to the architects and vice versa so we know we have a nice flow of information,” Fisher said.
A full-time construction manager will be hired in addition to the architectural firm and the formation of the Bond Advisory Committee. The position will be funded with bond money through 2023 with the possibility of an single year extension if needed.
“That person is going to be really important to us over the next three or four years in terms of being the owner’s representative,” Fisher said. “Watching to make sure we’re getting the most for every taxpayer dollar and that we’re getting high quality. And that we’re staying on schedule.”
New HVAC, information technology, security, electrical and cosmetic upgrades will be made throughout campus over the next three to four years. While it’s impossible to exactly estimate the impact on the local economy before contracts are signed, Mark Buschkamp, executive director of the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation, said the only surefire estimate would need to be made with an economic impact study. That’s not to say some impacts are a given.
Buschkamp said when looking at the direct effects, which are companies hired, the indirect effects, which are the subcontractors and other companies that supply product or service to the contractors, and the indirect effects of the money employees spend here — the original investment is amplified.
“It could be as much as double to two-and-a-half times the original amount,” he said.
Buschkamp said he believes some buildings on campus are in dire need of repair, but the improvements should help enrollment — in turn helping bring more dollars into Iowa Falls and Hardin County.
“(Right now) I don’t know that I would let my child attend ECC because of those issues,” he said. “Things will improve. This should help with student-athlete recruiting. This should help current business and those that depend on students for workforce. Restaurants, service and retail could also experience an uptick with more students in town.”
The renovations being made at ECC are anything but cosmetic in nature. ECC Provost Dr. Martin Reimer pointed to the electrical fire in Thompson Hall last fall that displaced 150 students for almost a month. He said that fire may have been avoided had the first effort to pass the bond been successful in April 2019.
“The fire could have been prevented if we had the means to repair our electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems,” Reimer said. “That’s what this bond referendum is all about, modernizing and standardizing facilities to make them safe.”
Fisher said she wants to be sure people understand that the referendum didn’t simply drop $32 million into IVCCD’s general fund. She said the next financial step is actually figuring out the best way to manage that money and decide how they should sell those bonds. For now, she expects to issue bonds for sale twice over the next three to four years.
Fisher said they don’t want to use the district’s authority to sell all the bonds at one time because the proceeds of those tax exempt bonds can only be held for so long before new requirements are forced on the district. The current plan is to budget for selling the bonds this summer. The cost of the repairs will be wrapped up in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
“They don’t want us selling it all at once and just be using it to be making interest,” she said. “So we have to look at how much we think we’re going to spend over the next two years. The other reason we don’t bond all at one time is we don’t want taxpayers paying interest on it right now if we don’t need it.”
Fisher added that there is a bank fee every time bonds are put up for sale.
Buschkamp said he thinks there are enough local contractors up to the sorts of tasks Ellsworth will be looking to complete, but there may be a few things that take specialized expertise and require outside contractors. He also noted that Iowa Falls is a progressive city and he’s happy not only about ECC’s projects, but other recent improvements.
Buschkamp specifically noted the $11 million Ag & Renewable Energy Center/Equestrian Center, the $7.5 million Dale Howard Family Activity Center and the $30 million Hansen Family Hospital, among others.
“And now we have supported a $32 million bond referendum for improvements at our community college, which can provide training for your new employees,” he said. “We continue to provide for the future of our community.”
Fisher said she’s heard nothing but excitement from people wanting to know when things will get started. She said not only will the projects be a positive for the cities that are home to IVCCD’s campuses, but the surrounding communities as well.
Finally, Fisher said the District is looking to make a bit of a splash this year to remind people that things are moving forward with their tax dollars.
“We’d like to find some things that show progress right away because if you’re bringing student to campus and showing them the facilities you want to show them that we’re investing and making improvements to make the experience better for them,” Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.